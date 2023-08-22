Abathandwa have rehashed their dispute against Ayanda Ncwane involving royalties for their hit song Ehhe Moya Wam

The musical group were once popular for their catchy Gospel tune, which dominated the airwaves and trended on social media

Now, six years later, they still demand what's rightfully theirs even after their stardom has somewhat faded

Abathandwa has demanded that Ayanda Ncwane answers for their royalties regarding Ehhe Moya Wam.

Six years later, Ayanda Ncwane and Abathandwa still have not come to a resolution regarding 'Ehhe Moya Wam'. Image: @ayandancwane, Abathandwa Musical Group/Facebook

Abathandwa demand what's theirs from Ncwane Communications

Ayanda Ncwane and Abathandwa still have some unresolved issues where their music royalties are concerned.

According to Sunday World, Abathandwa do not have papers stating how much their music is worth.

It was, however, not all bad when things started out in the beginning. The group leader told the news publication that they were promised empowerment, among other things, by the late Sfiso Ncwane.

Ayanda took over when the late Gospel icon passed away.

The leader of the group and music composer, Percy Nyoka, told the paper that whenever he would request to iron things out and receive what's theirs, a fight would ensue.

“Ayanda is the one who knows everything regarding Abathandwa payments and royalties because everything is with her. As I speak to you now, as a composer for our songs, I have not received a cent in royalties.”

Netizens weigh in on Abathandwa's claims

A Twitter user, @ThisIsColbert, shared a clip from the group's music video, and netizens weighed in on the ongoing fight.

@RSAnewz said:

"She must pay up."

@GShakwana said:

"It’s the karma time….you don’t know the colour of tomorrow, the money is coming."

@Nonto41309149 said:

"Don't they know that the early bird and first corn."

@TheRealSyaZwide said:

"What does their say? We were not there but you guys just sign anything. Maybe, you signed all your rights away."

