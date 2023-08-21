Ayanda Ncwane is trending on social media as the video clips of her preaching in tongues went viral

The music executive and former reality TV star's message lands flat as it gets overshadowed by her broken English

Many have called out Ayanda, and some even suggested that she does the channel in a different language

Netizens are not willing to let this Ayanda Ncwane saga go. Many have reshared some of her previous sermons from her YouTube channel.

Ayanda Ncwane attempted to relay a message from God, but her delivery often gets questioned. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane's message falls flat

On her YouTube channel Ayanda Ncwane Official, she preaches and has sermons for her 16.3K subscribers.

In one of the videos titled Hello Tomorrow-Goodbye Yesterday, Ayanda attempts to shed light on leaning to God as the future is unknown.

Her delivery is said to be slightly off as she makes reference to not knowing the colour of tomorrow.

What strikes many people's attention is the performative tongue-speaking sermon and her stutters here and there.

Netizens poke fun at Ayanda Ncwane

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Ayanda Ncwane is trending, with people saying her videos are embarrassing.

@Imsollyntuli said:

"This is embarrassing even for me to watch."

@xeshamusiq said:

"You guys laugh at everything anyway. We are not surprised shame. Sing Ayanda, she is going through a lot and it does not concern you guys. This too shall pass. South Africa continue supporting Bhushiri and leave us with our Ayanda Ncwane."

@RayMohulo said:

"This lady stresses me."

@NdabeLit said:

"Let's pray for the camera person and the keyboard player."

@DiphofaPotego said:

"What nonsense is she doing?"

Ayanda Ncwane on her near-death experience

On a more serious note, Ayanda Ncwane opened up about her near-death experience and how she felt the hand of God.

"A very large being, huge, like a giant, a giant being came over towards my bed, pressed me and then after that whispered in my ear, 'I came to collect your soul. You are dying today."

Ayanda Ncwane trends for her hourglass figure

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ayanda Ncwane often shows off her hourglass figure in various Instagram posts.

The music exec is known for making stunning fashion statements online and leaves the internet drooling.

Source: Briefly News