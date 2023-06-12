Former The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane shocked her followers when she revealed that she died while she was admitted to a hospital

The reality television star narrated how the scary ordeal took place saying she had a spiritual attack but God fought for her

Ayanda Ncwane who had taken a short break from social media shared the news with her fans on her YouTube channel and Instagram page

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ayanda Ncwane returned to social media after a long hiatus with chilling news for her followers. The former The Real Housewives of Durban cast member narrated how she had a near-death experience a few weeks back.

Ayanda Ncwane has revealed that she saw her life flash before her eyes. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

Ayanda Ncwane reveals she died and came back to life

The star shocked her followers when she shared a video narrating what she went through over the past few weeks.

According to the Daily Sun, Ncwane said she saw her life flashing in front of her while she was in hospital. Sfiso Ncwane's widow noted that she saw a large spiritual being that pressed her and told her she was going to die.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"A very large being, huge, like a giant, a giant being came over towards my bed, pressed me and then after that whispered in my ear, 'I came to collect your soul. You are dying today."

Ayanda Ncwane went on to say that it was at that moment that she saw her soul leaving her body. Ayanda said her life flashed before her in a few seconds. However, she managed to fight the demon and came back to life, News24 reports.

"I rebuked the spirit, but it was so strong for me. It kept on pulling me back towards the door, and I kept thinking, ‘My God, I’m dying’. But I didn't want to surrender. Something in me kept on fighting. I refused to leave my children."

Ayanda Ncwane's followers react to her chilling post

Social media was awash with mixed reactions following Ayanda Ncwane's revelation. Many hailed her for sharing her experience on Instagram and answering God's calling.

@keneilwemarwane said:

"There's a certain void that comes with not fulfilling an assignment of God, not a new car, not money, not qualification etc, nothing until you surrender. ❤️❤️❤️Grace to you woman of God, what a testimony!"

@litha_nqolo wrote:

"You deserve it, l saw it coming. You have been living your life a certain way ever since your husband's demise. Don't know is it the realization that "oh am pretty, oh banging body +BBL btw" that got to your head. Participating in RHOD, dressing some way.. chile where did you think it would all end."

@zindoni commented:

"God is raising an army in the entertainment industry. As much as satan is trying to destroy South African entertainment industry BUT THE SPIRIT OF GOD RAISING A STANDARD!"

@nhlanhla_mafu added:

"Absolutely beautiful mama , blessings upon blessings ."

Ayanda Ncwane allegedly failing to keep late husband Sfiso Ncwane’s business afloat, owes SARS over R2m

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly failing to keep her late husband's company Ncwane Communications which she took over in 2016 following gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death.

The Real Housewives of Durban star has been owing the South Africa Revenue Service a staggering R2 million since 2020 and efforts to get her to pay have hit brick walls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News