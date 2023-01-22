The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly knee-deep in credit

The stunner who took over the reins of her late husband Sfiso Ncwane's recording company Ncwane Communications has been owing SARS since 2020

Ncwane has been owing R2 million and has reportedly ignored all warnings by the taxman to pay what she owes

Reality TV star and businesswoman Ayanda Ncwane is reportedly failing to keep her late husband's company Ncwane Communications which she took over in 2016 following gospel star Sfiso Ncwane's death.

The Real Housewives of Durban star has been owing the South Africa Revenue Service a staggering R2 million since 2020 and efforts to get her to pay have hit brick walls.

Ayanda Ncwane allegedly failed to pay the SARS debt

City Press reported that the late gospel star's widow has failed to pay off the debt despite being given ultimatums by the taxman. The publication also noted that Ayanda Ncwane recently removed herself as the company's sole director and added her young brother, Phupho Nkosiyazi Gumede.

In April 2022, SARS reportedly gave the reality TV star 10 business days to settle her debt but she never responded. The letter sent to the star read:

“According to the records of the SA Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and/or tax periods. You are requested to make full payment within 10 business days from the date of this letter of demand.

“You may within 10 business days from the date of this letter of apply for any of the following remedies … compromise of a portion of the tax, where this will provide a higher return to the fiscus than liquidation, sequestration, or other collection measures.”

