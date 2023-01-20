Generations: The legacy has brought in two new incredible actresses who will shake up the legendary soapie

Former Scandal! actresses Gcina Nkosi and Six Nyamane have been cast in new roles on the show and will co-star

According to credible reports, the stars have already debuted in December 2022, and their acting roles are something viewers should look forward to in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Viewers of Generations: The Legacy are in for a treat in 2023.

Gcina Nkosi and Six Nyamane have joined 'Generations: The Legacy. Image: @six_nyamane and @generations_the_legacy

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the SABC1 hit soapie has two new faces that will grace viewers' televisions every Monday to Friday at 8pm. Both actresses have worked on major productions such as Rhythm City and Scandal!

Six Nyamane plays Nozipho Cele on Generations: The Legacy

Six Nyamane, according to The South African, has already made her debut. The actress debuted as the character Nozipho Cele in December 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nozipho is the daughter of journalist Nkosiyabo Cele, who will expose sensitive and dangerous matters in the story.

Gcina Nkosi joins Generations: The Legacy as Ma'Khumalo

Gcina Nkosi is the second actress to join Generations: The Legacy for the 2023 run. The seasoned actress also made her debut in December 2022 as Ma'Khumalo, the wife of Nkosiyabo Cele.

Nkosi has also appeared in major productions such as Scandal! In fact, the star is well-known as the name of her character on the e.tv show, Zinzile.

TshisaLIVE reports that casting director Russell Savadier said the following about Gcina's acting experience:

“I’ve been an admirer of Gcinile Nkosi’s work for some time. I was delighted to be able to cast her. We needed an actress who was able to stand up to the mighty Nkosiyabo Cele. To be able to threaten and outwit him. Gcinile is able to match him every step of the way. A veteran actress who really delivers.”

The Wife viewers call for the Showmax show to be canned after failing to deliver in Season 3

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Viewers of The Wife are tired of the show's third Season failing to live up to the expectations set by the previous season.

According to TshisaLIVE, the Showmax show's fans were outraged on Thursday morning after episode 31 went missing and episodes 32 and 33 lacked subtitles.

Fans appear to be unimpressed not only with the technical aspects but also with the plot, as some have criticised the telenovela's production team, Stained Glass.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News