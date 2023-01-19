The Wife has received negative feedback from its devoted fans, who have supported the show since its inception

Season 3's storyline, according to viewers' tweets, is not their cup of tea, and they have criticised the production company, Stained Glass

Peeps complained that not only is the plot "boring," but there have also been technical issues that have left them unimpressed

Viewers of The Wife are tired of the show's third Season failing to live up to the expectations set by the previous season.

‘The Wife’ Viewers are angry after episode 31 went missing. Image: @thewife_on_showmax

Source: Instagram

According to TshisaLIVE, the Showmax show's fans were outraged on Thursday morning after episode 31 went missing and episodes 32 and 33 lacked subtitles.

The Wife viewers unimpressed by the plot of the show

Fans appear to be unimpressed not only with the technical aspects but also with the plot, as some have criticised the telenovela's production of Stained Glass.

Peeps expressed their desire for the series to be produced by other well-known production houses and streaming services known for delivering classic series.

@geraldene_myaka said:

"Qhawe and Naledi's love story was not giving nje from the beginning. Might as well Hlomu and Qhawe run to the sunset with their kid, cause they deserve so much better than this. That will be the only thing good about Season 3. #TheWifeShowmax"

@vuyoo_n shared:

"Ayikho iproduction company engasinika the version we so badly want of Dudu Busani's work? "

@neomohhami posted:

"They must wrap up the season. We’re not getting anywhere with Naledi and Qhawe #TheWifeShowmax"

@PalesaMaz replied:

"Netflix would have done a far better series than this Showmax, there I've said it ngibulaleni ke #TheWifeShowmax"

@MalevuMandisa commented:

"We wake up to find that episode 31 is missing, so we try to piece together what's going on but there are no subtitles for episodes 32 & 33, maybe it's time to admit failure and wrap this up Showmax. Every week we must complain about something #TheWifeShowmax"

@Mapasek76665026 wrote:

"After the tweets about #TheWifeShowmax, I really don't want to watch it anymore. This Qhawe and Naledi thing is not working. We will stick to Naledi the book. A beautiful love story turned to confusion."

@MalevuMandisa reacted:

"Showmax and Stainedglass have wasted an opportunity to create a classic by failing to deliver the basics‍♀️‍♀️ There will probably never be another show in SA that will have such a loyal & dedicated fanbase, yet you keep disappointing them ☹️☹️ #TheWifeShowmax"

Numbers for the The Wife Season soar beating previous Seasons as fans laud the captivating storyline

In other stories, Briefly News reported that The Wife Season 3 is a hit among Mzansi viewers. The show, which premiered a few days ago, received some negative comments due to the major changes to the cast.

Many were saying they were not feeling the new faces in the show, especially award-winning star Wiseman Mncube who replaced the national husband, Bonko Khoza, following his exit.

According to ZAlebs, South Africans warmed up to the show and the new storyline. Many took to Twitter to express their views on the new season, and it's safe to say it's a hit.

