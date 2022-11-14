The Wife Season 3 started off to a rocky start as fans said they were not feeling the new Mqhele, now being portrayed by Wiseman Mncube, after Bonko Khoza's exit

Fans later warmer up to the storyline and got used to watching the popular show without their favs from the previous seasons

Reports indicate that The Wife Season 3 has racked in more numbers compared to Seasons 1 and 2

The Wife Season 3 is a hit among Mzansi viewers. The show, which premiered a few days ago, received some negative comments due to the major changes to the cast.

‘The Wife’ fans have shared that the new storyline is good despite the major changes. Image: @kwenzo_pholoba and @wiseman_mncube.

Source: Instagram

Many were saying they were not feeling the new faces in the show, especially award-winning star Wiseman Mncube who replaced the national husband, Bonko Khoza, following his exit.

According to ZAlebs, South Africans warmed up to the show and the new storyline. Many took to Twitter to express their views on the new season, and it's safe to say it's a hit.

The Wife Season 3, which premiered last Thursday, has set a new record for the numbers. The show surpassed the highest number of views previously held by The Wife Season 2.

Taking to Twitter, South Africans admitted that Wiseman Mncube had some bit goes to fit but he is delivering. The star exceeded Mzansi's expectations as he takes over the role of Mqhele Zulu, a role that was excellently portrayed by SAFTA award-winning star Bonko Khoza.

The Wife viewers react to Season 3

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"I knew Wiseman was perfect choice for Mqhele after Bonko left. This guy is just."

@Jellybaybeyreal commented:

"I love that they added the Tswana tribe to the show. The chief and his Kingdom the traditional Tswana attire and all I genuinely love everything about Tswana people. I'll never stop saying this ❤️ #TheWifeShowmax."

@akhonanjamela said:

"I just want Wiseman to know he’s doing great. Yes, Bonko is Bonko, but Wiseman is Wiseman. A slightly different take on a character we know. Otherwise man the execution of Mqhele’s angry, phuma silwe personality are there. Kanti nifunani? Bonko akabuyi bo love. #TheWifeShowmax."

