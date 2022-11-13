The online Twitter feud between SA and Nigeria got re-ignited when AKA defended local artists against trolls

The rapper boldy said that currently, South Africa is the music capital of the world and people shouldn't disrespect the country

The Lemonade hitmaker pointed out celebrities like Black Coffee, Focalistic and Nasty C to prove that SA is rich in talent

A tweep randomly attacked South African artists under AKA's post on Twitter and said Nigerian artists are making waves internationally while SA stars are only famous locally.

AKA would not let any slander of the country go unchecked and quickly reminded the Nigerian troll of some of South Africa's iconic stars.

"Black Coffee is from where? Ladysmith Black Mambazo is from where? Focalistic is from where? Nasty C is from where? Musa Keys is from where? Charlize Theron is from where? MANDELA is from where? Shut up. Rest."

Other trolls attacked him for his fierce patriotism and claimed he had a history of xenophobia. The rapper was unshaken though by their accusations and continued to point out international contributions by South African artists.

"Whether you like it or not, South Africa is the capital of music globally right now. Coffee just produced DRAKE’s album. Mandela aside, this is our time right now, and there is absolutely nothing anybody can do about it."

AKA pointed out what a great country SA is by posting pictures of Cape Town and the 2010 World Cup banner.

@IG_Skhokho said:

"South Africans are not in competition with other African Countries, our people are mature. Even this stupid topic comes from a depth of immaturity. Instead of fixing their countries, they run away."

@ZuptaNostra wrote:

"Elon Musk is from where? Doja Cat is not from here, but her father is from where? Please believe it."

@shimayoungmyina posted:

"All these artists are South African gods, and that's a fact. However, could it be better if we see the SA and Nigerian artists as African artists? Because we have only one Africa, united, we win."

@ronskyblaiz

"Lol, capital of music global and none of your albums can do half of what made in Lagos or twice as tall has done globally. You’re just a local artist. Better remove that worldwide behind your handle. "

@NthabiRangoato3 commented:

"SA artists always catch smoke when they are actually thriving in their careers."

@Mamohlahlwe1 tweeted:

"I love Nigerian music, but honestly, what is this dude talking about? South African artists are making moves. May they rest, please."

@ThabsTv stated:

"We haven't forgotten AKA, we haven't healed."

