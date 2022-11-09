A delivery guy got robbed when he tried to deliver something at a customer's gate, and peeps were sympathetic towards him

Crime is rampant in South Africa, with many people having to take many precautions just to live safely

The video brought about a conversation about how dangerous it is to live in the country these days

A delivery driver got robbed by some thugs while trying to deliver a package at a customer's gate.

A delivery guy got mugged while trying to give a customer his package, shocking Mzansi peeps. Images: @VehicleTrackerz/ Twitter, Triloks/ Getty Images

@VehicleTrackerz shared the clip online showing how everything normally went until what seems to be a Toyota Corolla pulled up with a bunch of dudes jumping out of the car to rob the driver and the customer. The Twitter post shocked peeps who discussed crime in SA.

Safety and security have been a concern for many people who live in the country. A glance at the country's crime statistics shows that many peeps live in fear. According to the StatsSA, South Africa's number one problem is still home invasions.

Peeps applauded the man who quickly jumped into his yard and closed the gate but was very sorry for the poor delivery driver. See the comments below:

@PreciousDipsy said:

"Shame poor driver, but why open the gate at all? Fetch your order over the gate."

@Mapholobzz asked:

"Is there anything we can do in peace anymore in SA? "

@RozmolaThato mentioned:

"Ah. They are robbing the delivery guy instead of the man who ordered . He was lucky he made it back into the house "

@vho_bucks commented:

"He is fortunate they didn’t take the bike. My bike was taken at gunpoint just like this."

@PethuelM said:

"Poor delivery man‍♂️"

@KgosiM_Mosia mentioned:

"Uber man should have also ran in the yard Yaz sense of urgency was off."

@Thendo_Khae_ commented:

"Under the ANC crime is thriving "

@IamSizweking posted:

"Brother is trying to support his family now all his money for the day is gone. He also has to get a new smartphone in order to continue his hustle. So sad."

