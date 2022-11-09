The Nando's SA marketing team are at it once again with their spicy banter on the social media streets

The grilled chicken franchise poked fun at the trending cheating scandal between Sonia Booth and her husband

The Twitter post is related to Sonia revealing how her soccer legend hubby baked a cheesecake for his mistress Bongani Moller

Following the cheating scandal of Sonia and Matthew Booth that trended on the timelines this week, fast-food franchise Nando's marketing team has taken a witty swipe at all the drama to make light the situation on the socials.

Nando’s has poked fun at the Sonia and Matthew Booth cheating scandal. Image: @soniabooth/Instagram, @matthewboothza/Instagram

The company's Twitter account posted a tweet promoting ordering mains, sides and desserts on their app instead of being resourceful within your own means and suffering the consequences, as Matthew was following the cheesecake scandal.

"Don't get caught offside, order on the Nando's App instead," the tweet was captioned.

Briefly News earlier reported that Sonia Booth gave a tell-all about her soccer player husband's affair with Bongani Moller since early 2022.

Sonia opened up about her marriage trouble and why she decided to tell the world what Matthew did. South Africans were upset over Matthew's actions against his wife and 18-year-old son, Nate Booth.

Amused Mzansi netizens took their hats off to Nando's for never letting up on the opportunity to poke fun at all the local drama.

Check out the tweet and some of the comments below:

@MaimeleModiba wrote:

"You got bars like you're in the Booth."

@healthyfitdee replied:

“Lena chill ya le palela .”

@Terrypedia responded:

"Insightful analysis there. Your app better not Boot me out. NgiyaBonga."

@JusCallMeWill commented:

"Serving Cheesecake flavoured chicken yet?"

@OnlyKetsi reacted:

"Violence ‍."

@BaeSickGuy said:

"It's the consistency for me ."

@ZeeroBrain replied:

"Nando's SA are never offside when it comes to trendjacking."

