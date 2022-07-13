South African restaurants Nando's and Hungry Lion went head-to-head as they had a hilarious clash on social media

Hungry Lion picked the fight with Nando's when they responded to a joke posted by the grilled chicken restaurant

A back and forth ensued between Hungry Lion and Nando's, which had many, including Vodacom, reacting to the competitive interaction

Nando's is well known for its hilarious PR team. Hungry Lion got sassy with Nando's Twitter account when they threw shade at the grilled chicken franchise's trendy tweet.

Hungry Lion and Nando's decided to have fun with the public as they competed in a hilarious Twitter thread.

Many netizens were in stitches when Hungry Lion dissed Nando's signature menu item. The grilled chicken company Nandos was taking part in the Twitter trend where netizens reimagine what emojis mean.

Hungry Lion and Nando's have Mzansi amused

Hungry Lion did not find Nando's tweet participating in the trend funny. Hungry Lion said their joke was as dry as their bread rolls.

Hungry Lion posted a picture of a man covered in white powder in reference to the running joke that Nando's bread rolls are heavily powdered.

Nando's responded with a Tweet from Bonang, which says that they need to talk about Nando's in order to get attention. Hungry Lion shot back, saying that Nandos must "take their L".

Vodacom and netizens laugh at Hungry Lion and Nando's feud

Vodacom joined in with a gif of them saying they are enjoying the action between Nandos and Hungry Lion. Vodacom also complimented themselves as the Beyonce of networks after netizens complimented their coverage during loadshedding.

@ThaboMolotsiBW commented:

"Shots fired!"

@Jay_Muzang_101 commented:

"Y’all are grilling each other "

@ongeziwe_otto commented:

" battle of the chicken companies"

@kgoatlapa commented:

"This is funny."

@SpokenBlessing commented:

"After this, getting myself hungry lion mealthe best"

