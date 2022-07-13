DJ Zinhle and AKA have received praise from netizens for their healthy co-parenting after a video of them went viral on social media

The two stars were celebrating Kairo's 7th birthday, and the video depicted a healthy and fun co-parenting relationship as the two were jumping around and dancing

Netizens have praised the two for raising Kairo in such a healthy environment after trolls targeted the two by claiming they still want each other

DJ Zinhle has been trending on Twitter this past weekend and earlier this week after a video of her and baby daddy Kiernan Forbes, popular known as AKA, celebrating their daughter Kairo's birthday went viral.

DJ Zinhle and AKA are being praised by netizens for their healthy co-parenting. Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The video was posted by Twitter blogger Musa Khawula, who once again captioned it in a controversial way.

"DJ Zinhle with one of her many baby daddy's at Kairo's 7th birthday celebration."

Musa shared the following on Twitter:

DJ Zinhle, as expected, faced backlash from netizens after the video was posted, with many claiming she and AKA still want each other. The two stars broke up in 2020 and they have moved on and been co-parenting ever since.

In the midst of those hateful remarks, other netizens stated their firm support for DJ Zinhle's blended family.

@JustStar_ said:

"So no one is going to talk about how happy Kairo is, cause both her parent attended the her birthday."

@norotso_omhle wrote:

"Konje you guys have fathers who divorced/left you the day they left your mothers. That’s why you act weird when other people are co-parenting well . Xolweni bethuna but therapy helps!"

@CozminoNtsomi commented:

"Nah bro this is unfair to DJ Zinhle because she doesn't bother anyone, but ke ijob yijob ntwana"

@Khutso05603486 also said:

"I think AKA and DJ Zinhle are mature to understand how co_parenting works. People are used to toxic parenting after the breakup."

@Ori_RSA shared:

"Hawu Musa but that is Kairo's father mos.."one of many baby daddies" is kinda farfetched."

@lwandleduma79 added:

"Nothing wrong with this, if AKA wasn't available for this you guys would be bashing him and calling him an unsupportive father, when he's being supportive you assume they are still smashing with the mother "

