TikTok sensation Wian van Der Berg has wowed social media users again when he performed a complicated magic trick

Wian is a self-taught magician whose passion for all things magical was started when he watched an American talk show

The 11-second video was filmed in the street with many pedestrians jumping back in fear as Wian performed his trick

Magician Wian van den Berg gave Mzansi a fright when he posted a tricky video. Images: wian/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Self-taught magician Wian van Den Berg has left TikTok users dazed and confused with his new video which sees him dislocate his neck and then put it back in the correct positioning.

A young man in a white t-shirt approaches him in the video but soon jumps back in disbelief.

Wian who is a professional magician from the Free-State said seeing his first magic trick on the Ellen DeGeneres show catalysed his career in magic.

TikTok users have canned themselves for the viral video.

Xo.chloe.klein said:

“The way he jumped.”

Metjok Emmanuel said:

“The guy in white really made me cry.”

user4511628532393 princess said:

“But how did you do that?”

Chiwoe said:

“Instead of helping the person they are all running.”

@queenofmean said:

“Omg the guy who jump.”

@cottoncandy_cutie_uwu said:

“I ABSOLUTELY LOVED the way that the man screamed and jumped!”

@Lewus said:

“This is hilarious.”

@Bubbles said:

“The way he jumped took me out!!!”

@zldsyach said:

“Inside is a coat hanger.”

@K1ttyM30w said:

“His soul left his body!!”

@Christy said:

“The way they screamed.”

Pillay26sonali said:

" Bro jumped in reverse."

It's magic! Local magician's ‘tricks compilation’ has South Africa in awe

Previously News Briefly wrote about the talented sleight of hand magician who made a name for himself with his mind blowing tricks, which took social media by storm.

Wian, as he is simply called on his Facebook page, is a SA’s Got Talent finalist, but his success reaches international levels.

The magician performed around the world in places like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, London, and Dubai, The South African reported.

Now, a compilation of his tricks caught the attention of social media users.

He even got the opportunity to perform for the South African rugby team, the Springboks, earlier this month where he left Eben Etzebeth baffled.

