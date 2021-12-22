A woman posted a short clip on social media of her engagement ring and South Africans are elated for her

In the five second video, she shows peeps her gorgeous engagement ring on a beautifully manicured hand with a 'Will you marry me?' sign in the background

The Pretoria resident was overwhelmed with messages of congratulations by peeps who love a happy ending

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Stunning babe @tariroc_ revealed a huge diamond ring on social media to signal her engagement. Image: @tariroc_/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A Pretoria babe has left social media users green with envy after she posted a video of her engagement rock online.

In the five second clip the newly engaged lass shows off her ring as she walks around a plush location.

@tariroc_ captioned the video:

“A promise kept. #BestOf2021.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

She jokingly said:

“I can’t believe I didn’t post my hand on Instagram for months. I’m lame.”

@Mambhevha said:

“Wow so happy for you. Congratulations!W

@MissChiedza said:

“Congratulations Tarie!!!”

@miss_sham said:

“Omg! So beautiful. Congratulations, sis.”

@tjobe_boitumelo said:

“Lord hear my prayers.”

@LisaMarz1 said:

“Congratulations, maiguru. You’re going to be a beautiful bride and wife. We love to see love.”

@Rato_K said:

“Congratulations gorgeous! Wishing you a beautiful forever.”

@moyo_wamoyo said:

“Oh my Gaaaaaaaad, makorokoto babes.”

@locked_cutiesaid:

“Awwww congratulations sis. I'm so excited for your next chapter.”

Halala: Saffas thrilled by lovely couple who shared beautiful engagement pictures

Briefly News also wrote about a stunning couple who wowed the internet community after displaying beautiful images of their engagement.

The two lovebirds are seriously loved by many Twitter users who are sharing nothing but congratulatory messages.

Apart from those who are charmed and congratulate the lovely pair, some tweeps say the two have no reason to part ways after showing the world what true love is. Briefly News is naturally attracted to such beautiful and life-changing moments and we also collect a few encouraging comments from inspired locals.

The bubbly woman also pleaded with her guy to remain kind as she hopes to be the only one loving him. The woman, @Puxxle_Csy, brilliantly captioned the images:

“Life is like a ride, there is ups and downs, but it doesn't matter with you by my side, be mine only.”

Source: Briefly.co.za