Social media users can’t hide their excitement as they react to a beautiful couple who just shared engagement pictures

The lovely pair recently got engaged and the pictures are going viral while touching so many people in the digital space

Some people wished the lovebirds the best in life and some have also shared their best advice when it comes to staying in love

A stunning couple has wowed the internet community after displaying beautiful images as the man and woman recently posted engagement pictures. The two lovebirds are seriously loved by many Twitter users who are sharing nothing but congratulatory messages.

Apart from those who are charmed and congratulate the lovely pair, some tweeps say the two have no reason to part ways after showing the world what true love is. Briefly News is naturally attracted to such beautiful and life-changing moments and we also collect a few encouraging comments from inspired locals.

The bubbly woman also pleaded with her guy to remain kind as she hopes to be the only one loving him. The woman, @Puxxle_Csy, brilliantly captioned the images:

“Life is like a ride, there is ups and downs, but it doesn't matter with you by my side, be mine only.”

The post reads:

@Questio5748 said:

“Hats off to this beautiful couple, congratulations guys. I'd love to make this day more memorable for you guys in style.”

@Bishop_Andile said:

“I see your pictures shared next year by this time.”

@Missprecautious said:

“Congratulations but mina I wouldn't cry I laugh and ask 'Mina? Userious?'.”

@MrTougguy16 said:

“All the best guys. I'm the lover of love.”

@TebogoFidelia said:

“Wow, I love it when people go all-out to show love.”

@Thatspheshy1 said:

“Y’all seem so happy and pure. All the best on your journey.”

@Azania_Mhayise said:

“Yohhh this is very beautiful! Congratulations.”

@MCondolence said:

“One of the best feelings in the world.”

@ThecaseforaOne said:

“Why do humans divorce after going through all this effort?”

