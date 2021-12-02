Three medical students are a serious hit to many South Africans as they are seen posing in front of a university building wearing scrubs

The three medical students are studying at Stellenbosch University and the image has found its way to the internet through Charly Gaserotse

Mzansi social media users are now impressed with their performance and progress in the medical field and there are congratulatory messages

Charly Gaserotse has shared a beautiful image on social message as he reminisced about the good old days at university. The medical student seems to miss his friends and drooped a cool image.

The young man says the picture takes him back to their days and posted the last shot in scrubs. The guy has uploaded the image with his fellow medical students. The young man is seen posing with two of his peers and the image has seriously inspired many South African social media users.

Briefly News is again heading online to explore the encouraging comments from scores of locals who are influenced. Briefly News did some digging and discovered that the trio is enrolled at the University of Stellenbosch Medical Campus. The young lad wrote:

“Our last scrubs shots as medical students.”

Charly Gaserotse has inspired Mzansi after sharing a picture with his colleagues. Image: @Boi_Gaserotse/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

“Felicidades”: Mzansi delighted for 'tired med student' celebrating passing clinical exams

Looking at another piece, Briefly News posted that another South African medical student is celebrated by many inspired social media users for his big achievement.

The young local guy headed online to share the beautiful news regarding his journey in the medical field.

Dr Thabang Tooi says he feels tired but it’s worth a while because he has passed his final examinations and will bag a major qualification towards the realisation of his dreams. According to his bio on Twitter, he is an aspiring neurosurgeon and studied at the University of Cape Town.

The celebrated guy wrote an inspiring yet simple message on the timeline as he captioned his stunning photo: “A tired med student who just passed his last clinical exam."

