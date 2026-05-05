A Cape Town school has rewritten its own history with a record-breaking Cambridge International performance. Reddam House Durbanville achieved four Top in the World distinctions in the November 2025 examination series, the most the school has ever earned.

Reddam House Durbanville has won four top in the world Cambridge Awards in 2025 results. Image: Reddam House Durbanville

Source: UGC

The results also include a total of 15 Cambridge awards across a wide range of subjects.

Perfect scores put Durbanville on the map

Three students scored a perfect 100% in Mathematics across IGCSE and AS Level. Sebastian Herbert claimed the top spot in the World for IGCSE Mathematics with that flawless score. Mia Ivan took Top in the World for both AS Level Mathematics and AS Level Accounting. Karli Kennard also earned Top in the World for AS Level Mathematics with a perfect 100%.

Ivan also claimed First Place in South Africa for Best Across Four AS Level subjects. She is now studying Chemical Engineering at Stellenbosch University. Kennard is pursuing Actuarial Science at Stellenbosch, while Herbert has set his sights on Actuarial Science with local and international options on the table.

Youkyum Kim earned Top in South Africa for A Level Mathematics and AS Level Computer Science. He has received an offer to study Mathematics at the University of Cambridge. Current Grade 12 students Lukholo Mgudlwa and Kai Mallela, both Top in South Africa recipients, have applied to study Medicine at UCT and Stellenbosch University.

Executive Head Barry Nieuwoudt called it a significant milestone for the school.

“Achieving our highest number of Top in the World awards, particularly with such outstanding results in Mathematics, speaks to the calibre of our students and the strength of our academic programme,” he said.

Ravi Nadasen, CEO of Inspired Education Group Africa and the Middle East, said the results prove the group’s students can compete globally.

“Results of this calibre, across multiple subjects and levels, demonstrate the strength of our teaching and the ability of our students to compete at the highest international standards,” he added.

Source: Briefly News