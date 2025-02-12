RHOC: Ryan Boyajian's net worth and career explained

Ryan Boyajian’s net worth has drawn intense attention and public scrutiny amidst his involvement in gambling and money laundering scandals.

Key takeaways

Ryan gained attention in the reality TV world through his relationship with Jennifer Pedranti, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County .

. Ryan Boyajian, along with fiancée Jennifer, appeared on Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC).

(RHOC). The cast members of RHOC earn an estimated salary ranging from $30,000 to $100,000 per episode.

Ryan Boyajian's profile summary

Full name Ryan Boyajian Age 38 years old (as of February 2025) Date of birth July 7, 1986 Gender Male Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Orange County, California, USA Current residence Orange County, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Jennifer Pedranti Children Seven (with Jennifer Pedranti) Education Florida State University Profession Entrepreneur Social media Instagram

Exploring Ryan Boyajian's net worth and career

According to Koimoi, Ryan from RHOC has a net worth of between $90,000 and $1 million, and his fiancée, Jennifer Pedranti, has a net worth of $2 million. He amassed his fortune through real estate and other business ventures.

During his appearance on the Real Housewives of Orange County, Ryan explained how his career has progressed over the years. He said,

My job hasn't changed. I've been in the real estate mortgage finance world for the past 20 plus years. I've done real estate development for the last seven years.

What does Ryan Boyajian do for a living?

Ryan Boyajian has been involved in several occupations. He has been in the real estate industry for over 20 years and has also been involved in real estate development. Ryan's LinkedIn profile lists him as the Vice President of Operations at Boyajian Brokerage.

What is Ryan's job on Real Housewives of Orange County?

Ryan Boyajian is not a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County. However, he appears on the American reality television show alongside Jennifer Pedranti often participating in discussions about their relationship and personal life.

Ryan Boyajian’s controversies

Boyajian was recently linked to a $16 million gambling and theft scandal involving Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for Shohei Ohtani. Mizuhara admitted to embezzling nearly $17 million from Ohtani's bank account to pay off his gambling debts. Despite these allegations, Boyajian received immunity in exchange for his testimony.

Ryan and Jennifer Pedranti’s relationship history

Jennifer and Ryan first met in 2020 at CUT Fitness, a gym formerly owned by Tamra Judge. At the time, Jennifer was still married to her ex-husband, William "Will" Pedranti. They initially had an emotional affair before Jennifer and Will were fully separated.

Jennifer and Ryan began dating in September 2020. Ryan purchased an engagement ring in 2021, but they did not get engaged until April 2024, during a vacation at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas.

In an exclusive interview with People, Pedranti expressed her happiness with the engagement. She said,

We're both super stoked and couldn't be happier. We always say that our love is a gift, and this just feels like the icing on the cake. This is a magical time for us, I really am the luckiest girl in the world.

FAQs

Who is the richest housewife in Orange County?

The richest housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County is Heather Dubrow, with an estimated net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Dubrow is a reality TV star and entrepreneur.

How many children do Ryan and Jen from Orange County have?

Ryan Boyajian and Jennifer Pedranti have a blended family with seven children from previous marriages. Jennifer has five children: Harrison, Dawson, Greyson, Everleigh, and Dominic Pedranti. Ryan has two children: Cole and Tyler.

Trivia

Ryan and Jennifer do not plan to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

Ryan’s two children, Cole and Tyler, are from a previous marriage.

Before entering the mortgage industry, Ryan worked as a tennis professional at the Bill Clark Tennis Academy.

Ryan Boyajian’s net worth showcases his successful career in real estate, mortgage, and finance, which has spanned over two decades.

