The Miz's net worth revealed: WWE salary, TV deals and assets

WWE Superstar The Miz, who has an estimated net worth of $14 million, has established himself as one of professional wrestling’s most prominent entertainers. Following his WWE Money in the Bank victory in 2010, he remarked:

“This changed my life and my career. I don’t know if I would have become the Superstar I am today if I hadn’t won this contract.”

The Miz posed for photos on April 22, 2024 (L) and at Capital One Arena on December 13, 2025 (R).

Source: Getty Images

Profile summary

Full name Michael Gregory Mizanin Date of birth October 8, 1980 Age 45 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Parma, Ohio, United States Current residence Thousand Oaks, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White (Polish descent) Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Listed weight 221 lbs (100 kg) Mother Barbara Pappas Father George Mizanin Siblings Step-brother Jimmy and step-sister Tonia Relationship status Married Partner Maryse Ouellet Children Monroe Sky and Madison Jade School Normandy High School, Ohio University Miami University (Ohio) Profession Professional wrestler, actor, television personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok

The Miz's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin's net worth is estimated at $14 million, largely due to several successful ventures, including his long-running WWE career.

Facts about The Miz.

Source: Original

How The Miz makes money

The legendary fighter earns from different sources. Below is a look at The Miz's income sources:

Reality TV career

The Miz rose to prominence when he was cast in MTV’s The Real World: Back to New York in 2001. Between 2002 and 2005, he appeared in the show's spin-off, Real World/Road Rules Challenge, winning Battle of the Seasons (2002) and The Inferno II.

In 2006, after reaching the final of Battle of the Network Reality Stars, he also won a Reality Stars-themed episode of Fear Factor and Mike and his partner at the time, Trishelle, won $150,000. His success paved the way for further appearances in MTV competitions, encouraging his transition into WWE.

Mike "The Miz" Mizanin later launched the reality series Miz & Mrs. with his wife, Maryse Ouellet, in 2018 on USA Network. The show ran for four seasons and provided a significant non-wrestling income stream, although exact salary figures remain undisclosed.

Michael Mizanin and Maryse at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 75th National Youth of The Year Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 13, 2022.

Source: Getty Images

WWE career

Mizanin reportedly signed with WWE in 2004 and has competed on the main roster full-time since 2006. According to Bleacher Report, WWE selected him to compete on the fourth season of Tough Enough.

The company later signed him to a developmental contract, assigning him to Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and subsequently to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). As a decorated WWE Superstar, he has numerous accolades, including nine WWE Intercontinental Championships.

He also won the 2010 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, leading to his first WWE Championship reign. Sports Illustrated has listed him among the top ten highest-paid wrestlers.

The Miz's wife and children.

Source: Facebook

Acting and voice-over career

The Miz has headlined several WWE-produced films and appeared in various television shows. According to IMDb, his film and TV show credits include:

Movie/TV show Year of release 1 Psych 2012 2 Pair of Kings 2012 3 The Marine 3: Homefront 2013 4 Christmas Bounty 2013 5 The Marine 4: Moving Target 2015 6 The Marine 5: Battleground 2017 7 The Marine 6: Close Quarters 2018 8 Santa's Little Helper 2015

The Miz has also voiced himself in animated features such as Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery and Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon. He is regularly featured in the WWE 2K video game franchise, including WWE 2K22, 2K23, and 2K24.

Real estate and assets

Over the years, The Miz and his wife, Maryse Ouellet, have invested heavily in real estate. A post by Wrestling Inc said that the couple purchased their Thousand Oaks home in 2019 for approximately $6.4 million.

The property reportedly features multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, expansive views, and the level of privacy typical of celebrity residences. It was later listed for nearly $12 million in 2024.

The Miz's car collection also underscores the wrestler's taste for luxury. Blade shared that he has a customised Jeep Wrangler, a Lambo-doored 2013 Audi R8, and a Cybertruck.

The Miz at Dodger Stadium on July 27, 2023 (L) and with his wife and their Cybertruck (R).

Source: UGC

Frequently asked questions

How much does The Miz make a year? The Miz reportedly earns around $1-$2.5 million per year from WWE , excluding additional income from TV appearances, endorsements, and merchandise royalties.

The Miz reportedly , excluding additional income from TV appearances, endorsements, and merchandise royalties. Who is the richest wrestler? Vince McMahon is widely considered the richest figure associated with professional wrestling, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is generally regarded as the wealthiest former full-time wrestler.

Vince McMahon is widely considered the richest figure associated with professional wrestling, while Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is generally regarded as the wealthiest former full-time wrestler. How much is The Miz's house worth? His mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, has been listed at around $12 million.

His mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, has been listed at around $12 million. How much is Roman Reigns' net worth? Roman's net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

Conclusion

The Miz’s net worth reflects years of consistency in WWE combined with successful ventures in TV and real estate. Beginning as an MTV reality star, he steadily worked his way into becoming one of WWE’s most enduring veterans.

