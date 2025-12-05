David Angelo’s career and life: Facts about the Daily Show writer

David Angelo is a stand-up comedian and television writer best known for his work on programs like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Daily Show. In 2017, he was named New York's Funniest Stand-Up at the New York Comedy Festival. Angelo reflected on his comedy career in a 2024 Instagram video, saying:

When I started in comedy, I aimed to be as clever and funny as possible. However, I later realised that the industry was unique. Although I am talented, if I were 5 per cent funnier, I would be a multi-millionaire.

Key takeaways

David has performed stand-up comedy at major clubs across the US, and is widely recognised for his deadpan humour and puns .

. He has written for several television series , including Nothin's Easy , We Have Issues , and World's Funniest Fails , among others.

, including , , and , among others. Angelo has served as the executive producer on Naked After Dark and Baby Talk .

on and . Beyond his work in television and comedy, David is the co-owner of a brand that manufactures premium all-metal razor blades called Western Razor Co.

David Angelo's profile summary

Full name David Angelo Date of birth 14 December 1987 Age 37 years old (As of 4 December 2025) Birthplace Lexington, Massachusetts, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Marital status Unmarried Profession Comedian, writer, producer, actor, businessman Social media Instagram

David Angelo made his career debut as a stand-up comedian

In 2009, David won Time Out New York's Joke of the Year contest. Three years later, he performed at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. Angelo has also performed in clubs such as The Stand NYC and New York Comedy. His social media posts mainly include comedy shots.

He has 11 writing credits to his name

Beyond stand-up comedy, David has been a staff writer for several high-profile shows. Below are some of Angelo's most notable works, per his IMDb profile:

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon (2010-2011)

(2010-2011) Love You, Mean It with Whitney Cummings (2012)

(2012) World's Funniest Fails (2015)

(2015) We Have Issues (2015)

(2015) Nothin's Easy (2015-2016)

(2015-2016) White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (2017)

(2017) The Daily Show's The Yearly Show (2017)

(2017) Remotely Educational (2021)

(2021) White House Correspondents' Association Dinner (2022)

(2022) New York Legend (2024)

(2024) The Daily Show (2015-present)

David Angelo produced and starred in the Nothin's Easy TV series

Angelo served as the executive producer in two episodes of the television show and made an appearance in six episodes.

Some of his other producer credits include: Naked After (2014), Shark After Dark (2014), Baby Talk (2015-2016) and Remotely Educational (2021). David has also starred in the following shows: 3 Weeks to Daytona (2011), 2 Broke Girls (2013) and New York Legend (2024).

He is a six-time Primetime Emmy nominee

Since 2020, David has received six Primetime Emmy Award nominations in the category of "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series" for his work on The Daily Show.

For the same show, he has been nominated for a Writers Guild of America Award five times. In 2019, Angelo, alongside South African actor Trevor Noah and a few others, received a shared Image Award in the "Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series" category for The Daily Show.

David Angelo co-owns a personal care brand

David co-founded Western Razor Co. alongside a guy named Mike. The company specialises in the manufacture of high-quality, all-metal safety razors and shaving accessories.

Its core mission is to offer plastic-free shaving solutions. Western Razor Co.'s product line includes shaving razors, replacement blades, shaving brushes, toiletry bags and branded apparel. On the company's website, a statement by Angelo reads:

All our products are entirely made in the US. Not only are they of better quality, but they are also more affordable than our imported competitors.

He joked about his financial standing in a comedy special

Although David Angelo's net worth remains unknown, he hilariously talked about his financial portfolio during a 2024 comedy special. He said:

A decade ago, I wrote myself a cheque for $1 million, and I promised myself to make it big in showbiz. A few days ago, I took the cheque to the bank and deposited it. Obviously, it bounced, and they froze my account, but it was a good reminder of the work I have to do.

David Angelo keeps details about his love life private

No credible reports suggest that the stand-up comedian has a wife or girlfriend. The writer has never been romantically linked with anyone in the past, and has never commented about his love life in interviews. Angelo is presumably single. In a November 2025 Instagram video, he joked about not being able to have kids, stating:

My accountant told me I cannot have kids soon. He looked at the numbers and told me, "It will not work out".

David loves dogs

On 28 December 2024, David took to Instagram to post photos of his greyhound. His appreciation post read:

My dog is a retired racer with an impressive record of winning six out of the 22 races he participated in. She is a champion, and other dogs in the neighbourhood know it. Although she is still fast, these days she mostly runs to the kitchen after hearing the sound of a jar opening.

Conclusion

Comedian David Angelo is widely known for his sharp wit and deadpan delivery. He has been a writer for The Daily Show for a decade and is the co-owner of Western Razor Co. But unlike Angelo's professional endeavours, little is known about his personal life.

