Who is Oona O'Brien? Meet the actress playing Devon Lee in Cobra Kai

Since joining the Cobra Kai show in season 4, Oona O’Brien has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to her outstanding acting skills and impressive martial arts moves. In an interview with Tudum, Oona highlighted the importance of representation, stating:

And I think that, for Devon especially, having that Asian representation on this show is super important. Devon is a fierce competitor, and she challenges that [stereotypical] notion of Asian girls being weak...

Key takeaways

Oona O’Brien is an up-and-coming actress best known for playing Devon in the fourth season of Cobra Kai.

The actress has worked as a print and on-screen model since childhood.

since childhood. She is currently represented by Paonessa Talent Agency, LLC.

Oona O'Brien's profile summary

Full name Oona O'Brien Date of birth 15 September 2006 Age 18 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Evanston, Illinois, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'7” (170 cm) Weight 125 lbs (57 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Christopher Liam O'Brien Mother Cheong Kim Siblings Isoo Relationship status Single Profession Actress, model Social media Instagram

Exploring Oona O'Brien’s age and early life

The famous actress was born in Evanston, Illinois, United States on 15 September 2006, making her 18 years old as of 2025. Her parents are Christopher Liam O'Brien and Cheong Kim. Oona grew up alongside her elder brother named Isoo, an avid birdwatcher.

Oona O'Brien’s ethnicity is mixed. Her mixed ethnic background comes from her father, who is of English descent, and her mother, who has Asian-American/Pacific Islander heritage.

Breaking through with a kick: The rise of Oona O'Brien

O'Brien has been involved in the entertainment industry from a young age. She gained prominence when she joined the cast of Netflix's Cobra Kai as Devon Lee at just 14 years old. Her role in Cobra Kai showcased not only her acting skills, but also her athleticism, as she trained extensively in martial arts.

She appeared in multiple episodes of the show, first appearing in Season 4 as a promising new student of Eagle Fang Karate. On the show, she shared the screen with stars like William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, Peyton List, and Xolo Maridueña.

In July 2022, during an interview with Cobra Kai Kid, O'Brien admitted the streaming series was her favourite show, stating:

It was like my favourite show too. We binged the whole thing as a family a couple weeks before I even got the audition. I was actually rewatching for a second time. I was over the moon.

Passion before the fame: Inside Oona O’Brien’s early career

O'Brien began her journey in the entertainment world as a child model, and was featured in several commercials, including Nickelodeon and American Girl. She has participated in several theatre productions, showcasing her skills as a performer. Some of her notable theatre work includes:

The Fig and the Wasp (virtual production) at Cara Haven Theatre

(virtual production) at Cara Haven Theatre Second City Youth Ensemble at Second City

at Second City Annie at Pepper Rising Stars Theatre

at Pepper Rising Stars Theatre School of Rock as Tomika at UAC Theatre

Oona's acting career took off with her role as Mia Savage in the short film Sky High (2020). Beyond acting, she has a passion for sports, including ice skating, snowboarding, and swimming.

FAQs

As Oona continues to gain popularity, many are eager to learn more about her journey, accomplishments, and personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Devon from Cobra Kai?

The Cobra KaiOona O'Brien is 18 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 15 September 2006 in the United States of America. She is an American national with mixed ethnicity.

Is Oona O'Brien Asian?

The popular model has Asian roots from her mother, who is of Asian-American/Pacific Islander heritage.

How tall is Oona O'Brien?

Oona O'Brien from Cobra Kai stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 125 pounds or 57 kilograms.

Does Oona O'Brien practice martial arts?

The actress has trained in martial arts, especially for her role in Cobra Kai.

Who is Oona O'Brien's boyfriend?

As of this writing, the American actress has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationships. She is presumed single.

Who plays Devon in Cobra Kai season 6?

Oona O'Brien portrays Devon Lee in Cobra Kai Season 6.

Is Cobra Kai over?

Cobra Kai is officially over after its sixth and final season, which was released in three parts between July 2024 and February 2025.

Oona O'Brien is a rising American actress and model, best known for playing Devon Lee in Cobra Kai. She made her acting debut in 2020 and has since gained recognition for her role in the popular series.

