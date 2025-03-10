Brianna LaPaglia's net worth: How much does Brianna Chickenfry make?

From going viral on TikTok to becoming a Barstool Sports personality and top podcast host, Brianna LaPaglia’s net worth has skyrocketed.

Brianna LaPaglia at The New Heights House Party hosted by Jason & Travis Kelce in February 2025. Photo: Erika Goldring, Jared C. Tilton/Formula 1 (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways:

Brianna gained popularity through her TikTok videos, amassing 2.2 million followers .

. She hosts multiple podcasts for Barstool Sports, including PlanBri Uncut and BFFs .

for Barstool Sports, including and . Her ex-boyfriend, Zach Bryan, offered her a $12 million NDA , which she turned down.

, which she turned down. The TikTok star recently moved into a $13,000-a-month Manhattan penthouse.

Profile summary

Full name Brianna LaPaglia Nickname Brianna Chickenfry Gender Female Date of birth 17 June 1999 Age 25 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'8" (173 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Joyce Donahue Father Wayne LaPaglia Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan School Rockland High School University Baldwin Wallace University Profession Podcaster, social media influencer, model Social media Instagram TikTok

What is Brianna LaPaglia's net worth?

According to Distractify and Hollywood Life, Brianna Chickenfry’s net worth is between $1 million and $3 million. Despite her success, she revealed during an interview with Jason Tartick that she initially earned under $100,000.

When I first started, I remember I got my contract with Barstool, and it was, like, $75,000 for, like, a year. And I didn't know that other influencers were making that for a swipe-up. And I'm like, This is going to be my salary, which I thought was amazing.

Facts about Brianna LaPaglia. Photo: Bryan Steffy/Formula 1 on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Exploring Brianna LaPaglia's income sources

The influence of the media personality spans social media, modelling, and brand partnerships. Each contributes significantly to her earnings.

Social media influence

Brianna gained fame on TikTok with humorous hangover videos, amassing over 2.2 million followers. She earns from brand sponsorships, reportedly $1,500 per post, and shares lifestyle content on Instagram with over 1.3 million followers.

Podcasting and Barstool Sports

Her career took off when Barstool Sports offered her a week internship, leading her to drop out of Baldwin Wallace University. Because of Brianna LaPaglia's role at Barstool, she became Plan Bri Uncut's host with over 145,000 YouTube subscribers.

She also co-hosts the BFFs: Josh Richards & Bri Chickenfry podcast alongside Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy.

Brianna LaPaglia at the GQ Bowl held at Hotel Peter and Paul in February 2025. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Modelling and media features

The TikTok star ventured into modelling, securing a digital cover for Sports Illustrated in January 2025. She described the moment to WWD, saying:

This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life... I wanted to do this, and now I’m on the digital cover.

Merchandise and endorsements

Leveraging her fan base, Brianna sells custom T-shirts, hoodies, and accessories through the Barstool Sports store. The prices range from $32 to $70. She also endorsed brands like Pirate Water, securing multiple income streams.

What is Brianna LaPaglia's salary?

Although Brianna Chickenfry's salary is not publicly disclosed, she reportedly began with a $75,000 annual contract at Barstool Sports. With her growing influence, her earnings have likely increased.

Barstool Sports podcast hosts earn an average of $96,087 annually, suggesting her salary may be in that range or higher.

How much money did Zach Bryan offer Brianna?

Musician Zach Bryan offered Brianna LaPaglia $12 million to sign a non-disclosure agreement after their breakup in October 2024. She declined the offer and discussed her reasons on the BFFs podcast, stating:

I was approached by his team and offered a lot of money—and a few options. I would have received the money over three years but would have had to sign away all of my experiences, everything that I am, to this person. I did not accept any money. I think that's beneath me.

Zach Bryan and his ex-girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in February 2024. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Why did Zach Bryan pay his ex?

Bryan reportedly offered Brianna a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after breaking up. This was an attempt to keep the details of their relationship private. In an interview published on the BFFs podcast, Brianna described their tumultuous relationship:

The last year of my life has been the hardest... dealing with abuse from this dude. I'm still scared right now 'cause I'm scared of him. This episode of me not taking the money, like, it's not just for me. It's for people right now who are being emotionally abused.

What is the value of Brianna LaPaglia's house?

According to Realtor, the podcast host recently relocated to an upscale Manhattan penthouse, renting it for $13,000 monthly. Situated in New York City, the residence boasts a luxurious living space. She previously shared Zach Bryan's $7.5 million waterfront mansion in Massachusetts before their breakup.

Brianna Lapaglia at a Netflix Is A Joke Fest event in May 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

How much does Brianna Chickenfry make? Her estimated net worth ranges from $1 to $3 million .

Her estimated net worth ranges from . What is Brianna Chickenfry’s real name? Her real name is Brianna LaPaglia.

Her real name is Brianna LaPaglia. What is Zach Bryan's net worth? Country musician Zach Bryan's net worth is $25 million.

Leveraging social media to earn a living has driven Brianna LaPaglia’s net worth to new heights. As she expands her reach through brand deals, podcasts, and Barstool Sports, her influence and earnings increase.

READ ALSO: Zach Bryan's net worth today: How rich is the country music star?

As published on Briefly.co.za, Zach Bryan is an upcoming country music star who has seen a meteoric rise since making his industry debut a few years ago.

Bryan started releasing music in 2017, but his 2019 song, Heading South, catapulted his fame and fortune. These have contributed to his worth.

Source: Briefly News