Zach Bryan's mom and dad: All about the singer's parents

The positive impact of having supportive parents can never be overemphasised in the eventual success of any child. This is exactly what Zach Bryan's mom and dad were to him—his support system. Despite divorcing when the singer was only 12, they continued to team up to raise daring and industrious kids.

Zach Bryan and his parents. Photo: @zachlanebryan on Instagram, @annette.m.bryan on Facebook (modified by author)

Zach Bryan is among several acclaimed country and folk singer-songwriters of the 21st century. His style has been likened to Ed Sheeran's, which is quite the compliment, given the latter's clout. His music's soulful melodies captivate audiences, but he gets inspiration from personal experiences.

Profile summary

Full name Zachary Lane Bryan Gender Male Date of birth 2 April 1996 Age 28 years old as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Okinawa, Japan Current residence Oologah, Oklahoma, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 176 lbs (80 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Parents Dewayne and Annette Bryan Siblings Mackenzie Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Rose 'Elisabeth' Madden (2020-2021), Deb Peifer Girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia Profession Retired Naval Officer (2013-2021), singer-songwriter, instrumentalist (2017-present) Genres Alt-country, honky-tonk, red dirt, Americana, country rock Years active 2017–present Labels Belting Bronco Records/Warner Records Net worth $1 million-$1.5 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube Spotify

Who are Zach Bryan's mom and dad?

Zachary Lane Bryan's parents are Dewayne and Annette Bryan. The lovers were serving out their United States of America Navy deployment before marrying on 5 May 1989.

Their romance resulted in two children: Mackenzie Taylor, born in 1994, and Zach Bryan, born on 2 April 1996. Both were born in Okinawa, Japan, but Zach was raised in Oologah, Oklahoma, United States of America.

Fast facts on Zach Bryan's parents. Photo: @annette.m.bryan (modified by author)

The family relocated several times, but the couple ensured their children developed strong values from this experience, emphasising resilience and dedication to duty.

Zach Bryan's dad

Dewayne Bryan was a Master Chief Machinist's Mate in the Navy. He served actively for over 20 years and was stationed in various places, including Washington, Florida, Bahrain, and Djibouti.

Zach Bryan's father's sense of commitment goes beyond his naval training. He remained actively involved in endeavours that promoted the community, such as supporting cancer awareness and special education causes.

Dewayne is academically inclined and obtained an associate's degree in 2013 from Rogers State University. His LinkedIn bio reads thus:

I am a Christian man, a dad, and a husband who works hard, believes in my fellow man, and love to eat and cook steak and BBQ. My passion is in service to others and cooking the best burnt meat around."

Zach Bryan's mother

Annette Bryan is one of the most influential people in Zach's life, inspiring several of his songs. According to Nicki Swift, she suffered from chronic alcohol abuse, which had a strain on the family's relationships. In an Instagram post, he said the following about his mother:

My mom was my best friend, I would call her every morning at 6 am on my way to work, and she would call me every night after my workout and ask, "well how many miles did you run today?" She knew me better than I knew myself, and better than anyone will ever know me. She has kept me out of a lot of trouble and she was always my shelter from the rain.

Dewayne and his new wife, Anna Rodger. Photo: @dewayne.bryan.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

What happened to Zach Bryan's parents?

Despite their resilient outlook on life, Bryan's family encountered challenges that shook the foundation of their unit. According to the NY Times, one such was Dewayne and Annette's divorce.

Dewayne was given full custody of his son, and he remarried Anna Rodger, a nurse and clinical research coordinator.

Zach Bryan's mom's death

As published on Chance Miller, Annette passed away at 49 on 3 August 2016. Her demise impacted Zach's emotions, and he was accused of repressing them. Zach said he was only like that because he felt it would be unfair to unburden to a person what he knew only his late mother would understand.

Although it is reported that Annette died from too much intake, Zach Bryan's mom's cancer history was reportedly one of the battles she fought while alive. Zach overcame the depression he felt after his mother's death through songwriting.

Zach Bryan's song about his mom, She's Alright, reflects the connection between the duo. His first studio album, DeAnn, released in 2019, was a tribute to his mother. The album title incorporated her name as a testament to how much she meant to Zach and his music career.

Dewayne and Zach's stepmother. Photo: @dewayne.bryan.7 on Facebook (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Zach's popularity has led his fans to inquire about how he achieved fame quickly. Some of the questions people ask, and the best answers given include the following:

How did Zach Bryan's mom pass? She passed away from too much intake after battling cancer for several years.

Is Zach Bryan's mom alive? She passed away in 2016.

What nationality is Zach Bryan? He is American.

What was Zach Bryan's first song? His debut album, Sunday Flannel , was released in 2016 .

, was released in 2016 How did Zach Bryan and Deb Peifer meet? Page Six reports that they met while serving in the military.

Zach Bryan's mom's death has impacted his music, but he is pulling through it through his songs and with the help of his father. His tracks are described as soulful, and some of his fans live vicariously through them.

