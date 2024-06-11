Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife? A look at his private life

Most actors are generally suspected by their fans and the media of being in multiple relationships. This is why there have been various stories about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's possible wife's identity.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a Mexican actor who rose from mostly oblivious status to become known for his life-changing role as Mickey Haller in Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer. His venture into the movie industry has helped him garner significant attention in his professional and personal life.

Full name Manuel Garcia-Rulfo La Puente Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Mother Grace Rulfo Father Manuel Rulfo Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried College/University New York Film Academy; Universidad del Valle Atemajac Profession Actor Net worth $5 million to $8 million Social media Instagram

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife?

The fast-rising actor has no history of marriage; however, certain media circles have muted a couple of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's relationships.

A cursory look at Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's personal life will lead the curious fan to this actor's propensity for privacy. He keeps many things that matter to him outside of acting, away from the media. Below are some of the ladies he has fostered romantic relationships with in recent times:

Audrey McGraw

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's partner was born on 6 December 2001, and her parents are famous country musicians Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. She is interested in becoming a model and musician like her parents.

The 22-year-old often shares modelling shots on her Instagram account. Her page also features her playing the piano. She is reportedly pursuing her academic endeavours in New York City.

An exciting thing about Manuel and Audrey is their age difference of 21 years. Manuel Garcia-Ruffo's age is 43 as of 2024; he was born on 25 February 1981 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Although she has yet to become Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife in real life, their romance has gradually become public as they share subtle interactions on social media. It became evident in June 2023 after Garcia-Rulfo shared a picture of himself and captioned it "Caroline," allegedly one of Audrey's names.

Audrey commented on the post with a kissing emoji, which sparked speculation about their relationship. The rumours grew in subsequent months as they went on vacation to Germany, Careyes, and Mexico, among other places.

They shared pictures from the same locations, sparking further rumours. The duo has not publicly confirmed their status; they prefer a relatively private life.

Lee Min Jung

Before the publicity Audrey McGrew garnered as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's girlfriend, the actor allegedly had a thing with South Korean actress Lee Ming Jung.

News of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife, Lee Min Jung, became public in 2015 after the actor shared pictures that sparked romantic affiliations on his Instagram account. This rumour is untrue, as Lee Min Jung married fellow South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013.

Who is Manuel Garcia-Rolfö?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a Mexican actor known for playing Mickey Haller in the Netflix-produced series The Lincoln Lawyer. He was born on 25 February 1981 in Guadalajara, Mexico, but has become famous for acting in films like The Magnificent Seven and A Man Called Otto.

He was nominated for Best Actor in 2022 for his portrayal of Mickey Haller in The Lincoln Lawyer, a movie adaptation of Michael Connelly's novels in its third season.

The Vice President of Netflix's Scripted series, Peter Friedlander, announced this. In his remark, he said:

We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favourite lawyer.

Garcia-Rulfo's prominence has not been hitch-free, and he is vocal about his challenges with dyslexia. This condition means he often struggles to learn his lines while preparing to act. He surmounts this problem by using a writing board to develop mental maps equipped with images and drawings.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's family

Manuel Garcia Rulfo's parents, Grace and Manuel Garcia Rulfo raised him alongside two siblings, Alejandra and Gabriela. The family is heavily involved in a ranching lifestyle, which means outdoor activities and horseback riding are some of the actors' hobbies.

Although Manuel now resides in the United States of America, his extended families continue to live in Mexico on their original ranch. The actor still frequents his family and participates in their ranching endeavours.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's net worth

According to LADbible and Sarkariexam, the actor is allegedly worth $8 million. He has made several million from his filmmaking endeavours.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's kids

No one is known as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's child yet. Apart from the fact that he has yet to marry, he has not been a father at any point in his life.

Frequently asked questions

The actor has various sides to him that the avid fans may find interesting. Below are some of the most asked questions and the best answers given:

What nationality is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo? He is Mexican, as he was born there.

Is Manuel Garcia-Rulfo married? He is not married.

Who is the male star of The Lincoln Lawyer? Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is the series' star in its third season.

Information about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's wife may be limited, but there have been glimpses of romances here and there. Beyond this, he is focused on building a name for himself in Hollywood.

