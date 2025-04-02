South African dancer wowed a circle of international dancers with her impressive amapiano moves on the streets of Los Angeles, earning cheers and applause from onlookers

The dancer paid tribute to the late Costa Titch, a South African amapiano rapper, singer-songwriter and dancer who passed away in March 2023

Social media users were blown away by Lindiwe's performance, with many praising her talent while others commented on how South African dance moves are making waves globally

Content creator @lindiwe.rose, who regularly posts dance clips on her social media accounts, shared a video of herself dancing in the middle of a circle with other dancers watching her moves. In the clip, she pulls off impressive amapiano steps that have her supporters cheering wildly whenever she executes a shake.

"Dancing to Costa Titch in the streets of Los Angeles." She added another tribute: "For Costa. Thank you for the amazing artist you were. Thank you for putting your incredible art out into the world and making us all dance with your amazing music! Rest in so much love and peace, kingship!"

The legacy of Costa Titch

Costa Titch, born Costantinos Tsobanoglou, was a South African amapiano rapper, singer and dancer who sadly died on 11 March 2023. He had a Greek father and a South African mother. He collapsed while performing at the Ultra South Africa music festival in Johannesburg when he was 28 years old.

His family and doctors found that Costa Titch died because of several things happening at once. These included an unknown problem with his heart, long-term stress, and being very tired. Before he died, Costa Titch had become very popular in South African music. His song Big Flexa broke records as the most watched amapiano music video on YouTube with 125 million views and over 17 million plays on Spotify by December 2024.

Amapiano's Global Spread

South Africa's amapiano music is now being played more and more in clubs and on playlists around the world. What started as local music has now spread to Europe, the United States, and other places, with people from many countries enjoying these special beats.

The style mixes deep house, jazz and lounge music, which has caught the attention of DJs, music makers, and music fans worldwide. Videos like Lindiwe's show how South African dance moves are becoming popular everywhere, with dancers from different countries trying to learn the moves that began in South African townships.

Social media users react to Lindiwe's moves

@pius.xulu gushed:

"Lindiwe! The one we've been waiting for 🔥🔥💯"

@Gibson Nathi praised:

"You girl, you dangerous 🔥🔥🔥"

@kenanomabale expressed:

"🥰🥰🥰I'm still wowwwwing, love your dance."

@Annie_inFrance admired:

"No flavour like that Lindiwe flavour😍😍👏"

@mirage791🇿🇦 suggested:

"When you eat and leave no crumbs, leaving your spectators begging for more 👏 Watched it at least 20 times"

@Thabang Thobejane cheered:

"Big ups to SA, we are making waves with our dancing moves in the world."

