A recent TikTok video showed a schoolgirl from the United Kingdom behind a desk holding DJing equipment

While in front of her peers, the young girl mixed a signature amapiano beat with a Nicki Minaj song

Many people on the internet gathered in the post's comment section to praise the youngster's talent

A TikTok clip showed a British girl creating an amapiano mix. Images: @kbcmediacouk

Source: TikTok

Amapiano has truly taken the world by storm, fascinating music lovers from all corners of the world. In a testament to its global reach, a schoolgirl from the United Kingdom impressed the internet with her amapiano mix.

A perfect blend of sounds

KBCMediaCoUK's (a business offering DJing lessons, among other things) TikTok account uploaded a video of the girl who was in a classroom surrounded by her peers when she added the well-known amapiano sound to award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj's song Moment 4 Life.

After completing her 'set' and having the song transition to another, the schoolgirl left the DJing equipment for another girl to take over and show her mixing talents.

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Where did amapiano originate?

Briefly News spoke to a Cape Town-based producer, who shared that amapiano emerged from Johannesburg townships between 2012 and 2014 and gained widespread popularity in 2018.

Initially developed as a grassroots movement spread by local music producers and social media users, amapiano became known for its deep house influence, signature log drum sound, and heavy basslines.

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small are two of the biggest amapiano music producers in South Africa, providing the world with multiple bangers. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Internet loves the amapiano mix

Heading for a million views since being posted on TikTok, the clip had thousands of social media users applauding the young girl's talent. Many South Africans also entered the comment section with positivity and joked that the girl was in the wrong country.

An impressed @abi_thecaptician asked:

"Sis, when are you dropping the tour dates?"

@press.play10 stated their opinion in the comments:

"They're holding amapiano lessons in schools in the United Kingdom while in South Africa, kids are told amapiano will make them fail school."

@skiddleuk enjoyed the video and wrote:

"No phones in sight, just people living in the moment."

@hadiyah_wildflower told people on the app:

"Listen, she nailed that set, unlike some DJs we know who play with a USB mix."

@musicspeakschannel said to the online community:

"So good to finally see schools encouraging this. All we learned about was music from the 1700s."

@esther_crystal_ shared that they loved what they had seen in the video, adding in the comment section:

"I wish I had this as an elective class when I was in school."

3 Other stories about amapiano and the UK

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man from the United Kingdom who shared South African songs, including some amapiano tracks, that he thought were chart-toppers.

reported about a man from the United Kingdom who shared South African songs, including some amapiano tracks, that he thought were chart-toppers. A UK-based content creator was moved to tears after listening to an amapiano song. South African social media users embraced the guy, jokingly inviting him back to the country.

An excited British man busted dance moves at his graduation to a popular amapiano track to celebrate his accomplishment.

Source: Briefly News