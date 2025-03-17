A young man from the United Kingdom provided a list of South African songs he felt were chart-toppers

The four songs he chose were from the artists Mafikizolo, Bhizer, Kabza De Small and Sho Madjozi, to name a few

South African online users loved that the man appreciated local music and complimented him on his dance moves

A British man surprised South Africans with his love for Mzansi music. Images: @thegabrit

Source: Instagram

While South Africans have a deep appreciation for local tracks, it can be surprising to see people from across the globe share the same adoration for our music.

That's exactly what happened when a man from the United Kingdom shared a list of South African songs from previous years he thought were bangers.

Going back in time

Using the handle @thegabrit, the British TikTokker, who also had Ghanaian roots, shared on his account four "South African songs that hit differently." From gqom to amapiano, the songs came from different genres but still gave the same vibe of happiness as he jammed to each track.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Below are the songs he added to his list:

Gobisiqolo - Bhizer (2016)

- Bhizer (2016) Khona - Mafikizolo featuring Uhuru (2013)

- Mafikizolo featuring Uhuru (2013) John Cena - Sho Madjozi (2019)

- Sho Madjozi (2019) Abalele - Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa featuring Ami Faku (2021)

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Music choices surprise Mzansi

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section with surprise after seeing the four songs the young man had put on his list. Many app users also complimented the TikTokker on his dance moves.

Mzansi online users were excited to see the UK man's interest in local music. Image: PeopleImages

Source: Getty Images

A shocked @areejz asked:

"What do you know about Gobosiqolo?"

@areejz was in disbelief when they wrote:

"You are from South Africa wena. There is no way you know so much, bro. You even hit the gwara gwara to Gobisiqolo."

@joonsprodigy proudly stated in the comment section:

"Personally, I would trust you to handle the aux in the car because these are all bangers."

@ayandasishi9 appreciated the tracks on the list and said to the man:

"The moment you moved the chair, I knew it was about to go down. Thank you for taking us back. Those were the days, hey."

@swahilian_angel noted to the online community:

"I love that legendary South African songs are now getting the flowers they deserve because even when the world wasn’t hip, we knew that the music was too good."

@fortunatezuma15 joked in the comments:

"From today onwards, your name is Themba. You are South African now."

@thandosiphamla shared in the comment section with humour:

"South Africa, I’m afraid we are no longer a secret."

3 Other stories about SA songs loved abroad

In another article, Briefly News reported about an entertaining video showing people at a club in Dublin, Ireland, grooving to an amapiano song.

reported about an entertaining video showing people at a club in Dublin, Ireland, grooving to an amapiano song. South African online users were proud when they saw Germans jamming to Jealousy by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU, a track that has taken the internet by storm.

by Khalil Harrison and Tyler ICU, a track that has taken the internet by storm. An American man's heart melted when he heard his neighbours play a South African gospel song. He couldn't get the hit track out of his head.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News