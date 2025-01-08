Global site navigation

“I Listen to This Song on Repeat”: American Man Melted by SA Gospel Song Played by Neighbours
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • An American man did all he could to resist knocking on his South African neighbours’ door after hearing a beautiful gospel song 
  • The chap could not get the music out of his head and turned to TikTok for help, and Mzansi peeps came to the rescue 
  • The song is a famous worship song that many South Africans listen to to connect to their maker

South African music has reached a global scale, thanks to big artists introducing their international audiences to their local artists.

SA amazed by American man in love with Mzansi worship song
An American man showed his love for South Africa's worship music in a viral TikTok video. Image: @jordanjosephson22391
Source: TikTok

TikTok also played a major role in the success of Mzansi music, especially the Amapiano sound.

American man amazed by South African gospel song

Jordan Josephson was melted by his Mzansi neighbours' incredible music taste. He had to fight his strong urge to walk over to their doorstep to ask for the track’s title.

Josephson turned to TikTok to hopefully get help from his internet besties. He mentioned that his neighbours were South African, which helped him locate Mzansi people who flocked to his comments section.

To ensure that his case got maximum attention, Josephson waited to record a snippet of the song when his neighbours played it. He added the recording for his social media friends to solve the mystery faster.

South Africans clocked the hints and shared that the song was a famous worship song, Ndikhokhele Bawo, which Mzansi musician Jub Jub also sampled.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American man mesmerised by SA worship song

South Africans helped out in a thread of 25.1K comments:

@Ash shared:

“That's Ndikhokhele Bawo. I listen to this song on repeat in my car, but the live version of young students is so beautiful.”

@Immortal Soso🇿🇦🇺🇸 explained:

“That's a worship song called Ndikhokhele Bawo, meaning ‘Guide me, O Lord, O great redeemer through the troubles of this world Lord, I thank you for watching over me thus far. You are forever by my side’.”

@holazulu advised:

“Your neighbours are South African; knock on the door.” 

@Vee said:

“I knew it was a South African song, but I was expecting Amapiano.”

@Lindokuhle assured the chap:

“Just go knock on the door. You will be offered food as well.”

