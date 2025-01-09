A young South African lady shared her lovely encounter with a nyaope guy on her way back from a grocery store

Their beautiful interaction touched her soul, and decided to vent about it on TikTok with her internet besties

Social media users were melted by the woman’s story and shared their thoughts in the comments

A nyaope guy is a man who often looks homeless but happens to be a drug addict who hustles for a quick fix.

A lady got vulnerable with a nyaope guy outside in the parking lot. Image: @roritsagae

The guys usually help carry groceries to cars and sell items on the side of the side of the road to loaf up their stash.

Lady shares touching story of meeting nyaope man

A young South African woman, Roro, was amazed by the beautiful interaction with a nyaope guy. The chap helped Roro carry her groceries to her car and shared a moment before they parted ways.

The lady treated her TikTok video like a diary entry/session and got vulnerable. She mentioned that the guy admired her haircut and brushed her bald head roughly as a big brother or dad would.

She was melted by the experience and sat in her car to experience it all through a memory:

“It almost felt like a father’s love.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s interaction with nyaope guy

Social media users were melted by the story and shared their thoughts in a comment:

@BigBila👷🏾said:

“This is beautiful. We sometimes fall into the trap of thinking that certain people are incapable of kindness. He may be an addict, but he is also human, and how you feel is okay and it's valid.”

@Khoza praised the hun:

“Now, this girl is effortlessly pretty.”

@Tribal_King🇿🇦 was moved by the video:

“This has got to be one of the sweetest Diary Sessions I've seen. Thanks for sharing your humbling experience. Not all angels have wings and a ring over their heads. What a Godly moment you had.”

@Thobile MaJobe Sitho said:

“I love your response. You treated him like a human being, which is something he might not be getting very often. For a record, I love your hair too, and you are beautiful.”

@CVM shared:

“My father used to do it on our birthday, and that was it, no cake, no nothing.”

