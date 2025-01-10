South African newlyweds keep on gagging Mzansi with their unfolding love story as they document it on TikTok

Sibu and Yolanda Mpanza shared another lovely memory with their internet besties and went viral on social media

They went out on their first date since they tied the knot, and the wifey surprised her bae with an exciting gift

Young people are getting married and proving to their peers that love is a beautiful concept when done right.

A Mzansi couple showed youngsters how beautiful love can get when with the right partner. Image: @sibumpanza

Source: TikTok

A South African couple melted many hearts this week with their lovely young love that they plastered all over their social media.

Xhosa gent receives dream gift from wife on first date

Sibu and Yolanda had South Africans going, “Aww”, when they gave us a glimpse of their first date since becoming Mr and Mrs. The pair had an extravagant celebration of their love with a grand engagement party for the books.

On their first official date, Yolanda decided to spoil her man with a gadget he’d been dreaming of for the longest time. Sibu received a brand-new drone.

As a vlogger, he appreciated the gift with his whole heart and suggested that they leave the restaurant without eating just so he could test out the new machine.

The chap advised Mzansi singles:

“Get married at your earliest convenience.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi gushes over newlywed's first date since wedding

Social media users were melted by the lovely moment and commented:

@Khanya-Aaliyah Negota-Simelane was amazed:

“Sibu Mpanza is married. The guy we grew up watching. Sibu, this is so cute and a blessing to witness; here’s to a happy marriage.”

@M.🎀 cried:

“Being single is a pandemic at this point.”

@Philani Mthembu pointed out:

“Bro is even glowing.”

@Azi Booi Dietitian congratulated the chap:

“A drone? You won. This is so precious. Congratulations to you both.”

@Avu🤍 shared:

“You guys are so happy; it’s so beautiful to watch.”

Source: Briefly News