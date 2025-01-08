One Xhosa gent, Sibu, moved South Africa when he helped his wife create content for TikTok and went viral

The chap practised soft love as he expressed his genuine feelings for his wife, sister and daughter and made a good impression online

Social media users were melted by his generosity and flocked to the comments section to praise him for his good deed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi ladies proved that they appreciate a man who is in tune with his feminine and romantic side after witnessing the softness in a now-viral TikTok video.

South Africans were melted by a Xhosa gent who showed off his romantic side. Image: @yolanda.mpanza

Source: TikTok

The ladies were mesmerised by a gent who showed off his love for the three leading ladies in his life, including his daughter.

Xhosa gent practises soft love on leading ladies

African man are thought to be rigid and deeply rooted in their culture that romance is an ignored concept. They might see it on television, but it ends there.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

One Xhosa grootman, Sibu, changed the narrative when he helped his wife with her 30 days of content creation challenge. On day seven, he surprised her with a lovey-dovey video that melted South Africans.

The hubby went out with his son to pick out three bouquets of flowers for his wife, sister and daughter and recorded the experience for his wifey to post. The two gentlemen excitedly handed the gifts to the ladies, who appreciated the kind gesture.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moved by gently practising soft love on ladies in his life

Social media users melted at the cute video and commented:

@Pranitha 🐉 announced:

“In 2025, our type is gentle, caring, goofy, nerdy guys, not the bad boys who are nonchalant.”

@Bongekile Faith Nkwakhwa realised:

“‘Me and my son.’ Yolz found a good one, cream of the crop.”

@Sne_Zikhali reminded the wife:

“You won here, Yolanda.”

@Nonelelwa Phalezweni:

“Not me crying. ‘Thank you, Dad’? I’m so proud of Sibu as if he’s my brother! Seeing his growth is incredible after watching his channel for years. So happy for you and your family, Yolanda.”

3 More family-related stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News