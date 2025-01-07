A 5-year-old could not deal with how close her mother was to her dad and got hysterical about the situation

The daddy’s girl trended on TikTok after her mother posted the funny video online and generated 1.1 million views

More moms came forward to share their experiences with having a daughter who has a lovely relationship with her father

A father-daughter relationship is one of the most beautiful bonds to watch grow over time.

Witnessing the softness of a man’s feminine side when interacting with their little princess is priceless.

5-Year-old unhappy with mom cuddling dad

A famous TikTok couple loved by Mzansi posted another family moment and went viral. This time, Razaan Meyer posted raw footage of her daughter expressing how she felt about her mom getting too close to her dad.

The 5-year-old disapproved of their bonding session and insisted that her mother move over. She complained as tears raced down her face:

“You’re too close.”

Her parents begged her to join them on the couch, but she had an entire episode before she accepted the offer. Meyer shared the hilarious video with the caption:

“Girl moms, how are you dealing with your daddy’s girls? The reason why my 5-year-old cried today is because I was lying too close to her daddy (my man).”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to 5-year-old unhappy with mom cuddling dad

Social media users were floored by the clip and shared their thoughts:

@Aseneth explained:

“Electra complex is real. I sometimes feel my daughter is plotting against me.”

@Lungelo Nkosi commented:

“The way I would hold my husband even closer because what do you mean you’re crying and bothered, my angel?”

@Ona-lenna pointed out:

“Bathong and she’s genuinely distraught.”

@Lynelle wrote:

“This right here is evidence of a present father! It’s actually beautiful, in my opinion.”

@Sadie Kingsley confessed:

“I was like this at my parent's wedding. I cried, asking why not me.”

