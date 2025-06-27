Amidst Cape Town's severe winter downpour, a woman bravely rescued a young schoolboy from knee-deep floodwaters

She instinctively jumped into the water, removed a plastic bag from the struggling boy's neck, and revived him from shock

South Africans were deeply touched by Nelson's heroic actions, praising her as a true hero for saving the boy's life

Cape Town woman praised for rescuing young schoolboy from floodwaters during intense winter downpour. Image: capeargus

Source: Facebook

Amid Cape Town’s disastrous winter downpour, a terrifying moment was captured on camera in Parkwood. A young schoolboy, believed to be around six years old, was struggling under knee‑deep floodwaters that surged across the street. What began as panic quickly turned to relief when a good Samaritan and hero, Yaseerah Nelson, leapt into action and saved him.

Initially, she thought it was just a backpack floating in the water, until she realised it was a child drowning. She jumped in without hesitation, removed a plastic bag from around his neck, and saved his life. Speaking to News24, Yaseerah said:

“He was in the water for a while, and then he went up, down again, and came up. When his back flipped, I noticed that he was not swimming. His eyes were wide open, but they weren’t moving. I kept shaking him to get him to respond to my voice, but it was clear he was in shock and couldn’t get a word out. Around his neck was a black bag that had probably been washed away and got caught on him. I think he may have been struggling with the bag as well.”

Not all heroes wear capes

Nelson’s calm yet urgent response saved the day. She pulled him to safety and worked to revive him until he regained consciousness. For 15 minutes, the boy remained silent and shivering, battling shock as blankets and warm drinks were offered by Nelson and her colleagues.

South Africans were deeply moved by the act and couldn't help but express their gratitude to Nelson for not only taking action but also for saving the boy's life. The video was filled with emotional comments from netizens who praised the woman for being a hero.

A heroic woman rescued a child from the Cape Town floods. Image: capeargus

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the video

Rayewilton said:

"I salute your courage, young lady. 🙏🏼😪"

Denverrix wrote:

"How staggeringly different our experiences can be as inhabitants of this city."

Keith Mukhram wrote:

"A true superhero, we need more like you. 🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Biancabebetruter wrote:

"Wow, lady! Whoever you are, you're an amazing woman; may God continue to bless you. ❤️"

Nicole_alexander89 said:

"A true example of 'your child is my child, ' we need more people like this!"

heidles62

"Well done, young lady. Your courage to have helped that little boy is commendable."

Dont_be_enbious said:

"Momma, thank you for saving this child, your heart always knows."

Mr_fitness03 said:

"Not all superheroes wear a cape. ❤️🙌"

Sassy_assi added:

"Omg, what a selfless act! May God bless this lady, and I’m so happy the child is alive! I am sobbing."

Ccyfshan added:

"I wish the WCED understood the very different experiences children across the city have to attending school, yet they are always showing matric results. We are two cities 😢. Thank you for rescuing him."

Drazene_james said:

"I listened to this sitting in the terrible traffic, and I was so grateful for this lady's heroic action, but my heart just broke for this young child! Writing this, I just want to start crying again. Thank God he is safe and alive. This is so heartbreaking that we all live in this city but our circumstances are so different. It’s so heartbreaking."

Watch the Facebook video below:

