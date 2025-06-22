Heavy rains caused widespread flooding in certain parts of the Eastern Cape and ruined infrastructure

A number of people in the province lost their homes, and the death toll rose to 92 as of yesterday

The rescue team has been working tirelessly to find bodies that have been swept away by the unforgiving floods

The drastic weather in the Eastern Cape headlined the news, as almost 100 people died.

The unforgiving floods ruined homes and other infrastructure in the province, halting numerous operations.

Rescue team discovers dead bodies as floods clear

The downpours in the Eastern Cape caused major damage in certain parts of the province. Over 4000 people have been displaced, while more than 90 have lost their lives.

As the floods cleared, the rescue team made it their mission to find more bodies that might have been swept away by the floods. Yesterday, the people of Mthatha watched as a number of bodies were picked up by helicopters:

“It’s 16:30 on Friday the 20th, and they are still finding bodies of the deceased here in Mthatha. May the Lord be with them.”

The death toll has risen to 92 since Friday. Bystanders felt for the rescue team, who had to witness the trauma of holding dead bodies.

Drones have been used to detect bodies that were claimed by the floods, and the South African National Defence Force has offered to help. The provincial government assured people of stability.

The Eastern Cape floods reminded people of KwaZulu-Natal’s horrific weather conditions, where many people lost their lives in 2024. Social media users compared the two disasters, almost bickering in the comments section of the viral video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi acknowledges the rescue team in the Eastern Cape

Social media users sympathised with the rescue team as they discovered more bodies that had been swept away by the floods:

@Refiloe Mjeza Lesaoa said:

“Oh, the poor guy carrying the body must be traumatised.”

@iggyraliile recommended mental help for the rescue team after their mission was over:

“The rescue team needs counselling. This is traumatising.”

@Diamond Kea was excited about the soldiers offering their services:

“Our soldiers are back, you can see. We love you guys.”

@dingBat💫 applauded the rescue team for their dedication to finding more bodies:

“Well done to the rescue team. Condolences to the deceased’s families."

@linkagr remembered the 2024 KwaZulu-Natal floods:

“Greetings, again. I’m here on behalf of all the Zulu people. Remember the things you said about us? Yes, all of it. We get to laugh now.”

