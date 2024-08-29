This year, Cape Town proved to all those who have been wondering about its notorious nickname

Cape of storms came in full force this winter by blowing strong winds, causing flooding, damaging infrastructure and introducing snowstorms

Social media users felt sorry for Capetonians and shared their thoughts in the comments

South Africans showed great concern for the relentless Cape Town storms this winter. The Mother City had faced torturous weather this season, which left its citizens anxious.

Mzansi feels sorry for Capetonians during relentless stormy weather. Image: @Warren Faidley

The rest of Mzansi felt sorry for what Capetonians had to face for most of this winter.

SA reacts to Cape Town’s stormy weather

Cape Town has faced an abrasive winter before, but this one is for the books. Schools were closed as though there had been a violent taxi strike. Roads and infrastructure were damaged, and many were stuck at home as though the country was still on lockdown, all because of intrusive floods.

A video on TikTok had been making its rounds when the rest of Mzansi realised that Cape Town had been facing torturous weather since the brink of the winter season. The clip shows motorists clinging to their vehicles as they operate on the road during the stormy weather.

A lady named Thabsie shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“Cape Town weather.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to viscous Cape Town weather

Social media users felt sorry for the people who had to endure the unforgiving storms:

@Sisonke Booi shared:

"After this weather I think Cape Town deserves December to themselves, they’ve been through a lot."

@Ray Sunshine shared what she would do in the middle of a storm:

"I would be in the middle of the street singing What about us by Micheal Jackson 'Illlllllll....OOOHOooooo'."

@sibonisoncube341sly thought of the less privilleged:

"Very bad for people who are in informal settlements."

@Mickey Malan 🇳🇦 would never step out during a storm:

"Haibo! How come people don't stay indoors? You will never catch me going to work in this kinda weather."

