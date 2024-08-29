The Cape Town weather is known for its indecisiveness, but this year, it has stayed committed to freezing its citizens

A university student, Aluthandile Mapupa, busted a mate in class studying fire, hoping to keep himself warm during the stormy weather

Social media users were floored by the student's way of tricking his mind into believing that he was sitting in front of a fireplace

A university student could not endure the frigid Cape Town weather and chose to study fire during one of his lectures. The young man played visuals of a stunning fire on his computer and tricked his mind into believing he was in a much warmer environment.

A student studied fire to keep himself warm during the cold Cape Town weather. Image: @Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: TikTok

The unbothered lad was busted by one of his mates, who filmed him in his zone and posted the clip on social media.

SA floored by Cape Town student studying fire during a storm

Since the winter season started, the citizens of the mother city have been enduring frigid weather through and through. There were week-long storms and weeks of heavy rainfall that damaged homes and roads.

The city showed everyone how it won its famous title, 'Cape of Storms'. The weather attacked everyone, from the wealthy to people begging on the streets.

It is now the end of August, the brink of spring and the weather is still torturous. A university student in Cape Town could not bear the cold and tricker his mind by studying fire.

The lad played visuals of a perfect fire on a loop to help himself stay warm. The rest of his mates were perplexed by his actions, but he was unbothered as they ridiculed him by filming and posting his hustle.

One of his mates, Aluthandile Mpupa, shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Things we see on campus because of this Cape Town weather."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to student studying fire during stormy Cape Town weather

Social media users were floored by the way the gent chose to trick his mind into believing that he was in a warmer place:

@Rethabile explained:

"The sound of fire has vibration which can help u focus."

@surpriseWick played around with a phrase:

"The definition of 'it's in your mind'."

@Umi18 pumped the gent up:

"Ngwenya! I'm sure he downloads money, too he never runs broke."

@thembisilechabedi shared:

"Creativity is the biggest source of energy."

SA reacts to videos of bad Mother City weather

Briefly News also reported that Cape Town people are going through the most as strong winds and rain seem to have found a new home. Many videos are circulating on social media showing how the Cape storm has destroyed many homes and establishments.

Social media users took to the comment section to weigh in on the video.

Source: Briefly News