Cape Town people are going through the most as strong winds and rain seem to have found a new home

Many videos are circulating on social media showing how the Cape storm has destroyed many homes and establishments

Social media users took to the comment section to weigh in on the video

The Mother City's strong winds left many people floating like kites. Image: @thecapedoctor.co

A TikTok video of Cape Town residents floating in the air because of heavy winds made it to the popular video streaming app, attracting many comments from social media users.

The video was shared on the app by user account @thecapedoctor.co, a page that shares Cape Town content.

Gone with the wind

The videos shared on the TikTok page show people in the city centre trying to move as the wind blew strong. Some resorted to holding traffic lights while some held on to each other.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps find humour in the video

As social media users watched the video, many were left amused. The residents looked funny as they attempted to navigate their way in the wind.

User @tokaloshy shared:

"The day we figure out how to harness that cape energy will be the day we unlock unlimited electricity🙏😂😂😂."

User @tanialebreton51 shared her fear, detailing:

"I work that side, and I'm scared on windy days cause I'm just skin and bones 😂😂 and it's so embarrassing walking in that wind 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @nonameg14

"Capetonians have the best leg strength in the world; each winter we must fight very, very strong winds while going to work😂😂."

User @mangie362

"I need to drive home, I'm afraid of small cars on the road.. What if it gets blown against my car... 🤔🤔."

User @tavona8 joked:

"The best time to visit CT. The wind will blow you where you wanna go. 😆😆😆😆."

Cape Town is facing destructive winds

Another Briefly News article reported that SA weather services upgraded the yellow level two warning for damaging winds to an orange level 6.

The city is facing damaging winds, including strong gale-force winds. Social media users felt sorry for those in Cape Town, and some wished to relocate to Joburg.

