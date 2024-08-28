Cape Town has been showing extreme weather conditions for months, and it was no different on Table Mountain

Two women decided to take on the strong wind, smiling as they planted their feet firmly on the ground

There were not many smiles in the TikTok post's comment section, as many people feared for the ladies' safety

Women standing on Table Mountain showed how windy it was in Cape Town. Images: Merten Snijders / Getty Images, @azarahcotton / TikTok

Nature enchants people, making them feel like adventurers on the beautiful home we call Earth. Keeping adventure in mind, two women trekked to the top of Table Mountain and braved the strong gust of wind, concerning many.

Cape Town wind

TikTok user Azarah Cotton headed to her account (@azarahcotton) to show app users the weather in the Mother City. Standing on top of Table Moutain with two friends, the cameraperson recorded Azarah and another woman bracing the wind.

Their hair blew dramatically in the wind as they smiled at Mother Nature's strength. Fortunately, they were able to stand in one place.

Azarah laughed and shared in her post's caption:

"The video is on normal speed."

Watch the video below:

Strong wind has Mzansi worried

The viral video caused many people to express concern for the women's safety. Others expressed their surprise at the extreme weather in Cape Town.

@joebanker000 wondered in the comment section:

"Why are the people allowed to go up Table Mountain in this weather condition?"

@user6263626717162 humorously said to people:

"Us who wear wigs are always at risk with Cape Town wind."

@pieteralbertus473 wrote in the comments:

"Playing with nature."

@lichak117 laughed and told online users:

"I don't play with the Cape Doctor."

@sunflowerhearts0 told the ladies:

"You are playing with your safety. I hope you two got off the mountain safely."

@phunyezwafaku, who thought differently, said:

"Oh, the adrenaline. It must have been awesome afterwards."

@melanie_kyser confessed in the comments:

"I'm stressed just by watching this."

Cape Town weather hits orange level 6

In more weather news, Briefly News reported that the South African Weather Service upgraded the yellow level 2 warning to orange level 6.

Recently, the harsh weather conditions blew over a structure at the main entrance of Access Park in Kenilworth.

