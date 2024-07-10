Cape Town Weather: River Bursts Its Banks Into Newlands Avenue

Cape Town residents living in Newlands are the latest to experience the harsh weather conditions

It has been reported that the Canon River burst its banks into Newlands Avenue, which motorists often use

Social media users took to the comment section of the viral video to share their concerns and relief about not living in the area

A river in Newlands has burst its banks due to Cape Town's severe weather conditions. Images: @grateful_girl_94

Heavy rainfall and strong winds continue to wreak havoc in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. This time, residents in Newlands are facing Mother Nature's wrath.

According to Cape Town Etc, on 9 July, severe weather conditions caused the Canon River to burst its banks and overflow into Newlands Avenue and several roads in Newlands Village.

A TikTokker named Madison, who uses the handle @grateful_girl_94 on the app, captured the storm's aftermath in the area and posted a clip on the popular video-sharing social media platform. Water gushed into the road as cars cautiously drove to their destinations.

Calling the situation "insane," Madison urged Capetonians in her caption:

"Please avoid the area if possible. Stay safe!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Canon River bursting its banks

Like many videos capturing the Cape storm, Madison's video became viral on social media, inviting many internet users to share their thoughts about the unfortunate circumstances.

A grateful @legalbelle92 commented:

"I'm so glad I live in the Northern Suburbs because wow."

@mrs__robz kept the people in the area in mind, saying:

"Praying everyone is okay and safe. Sjoe, this is hectic."

With the water running over Madison's shoes, @kazzyk03 asked:

"Aren't your feet frozen?"

An appreciative @penelopemillion wrote in the comments:

"Thanks for sharing. It really is insane."

Cape Town: Strong winds cause a roof to blow off

In a related article about the Cape Town storm, Briefly News reported about a house that suffered a massive loss.

Footage shared by Suburban Control Centre on Facebook shows a resident's roof blown away by the wind. The clip sent shockwaves across Mzansi, leaving many in their feelings. The South African Weather Service waved the red flag concerning the harsh weather.

