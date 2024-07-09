The violent Cape Town weather has been the cause of many citizens' distress

The heavy and windy showers have managed to damage formal and informal settlements and even changed the flow of a waterfall

Many social media users have expressed their shock and distress on the internet by sharing clips of vicious winds and heavy rain

Cape Town's rage-filled weather showed no mercy to schoolchildren who had reopened schools today or motorists travelling to work.

Stellenbosch is covered in icy, slippery snow that has caused numerous accidents since Sunday.

Cape of Storms shows no mercy

The wet weather shows no signs of stopping soon as the heavy downpours cause panic throughout the Western Cape. Formal and informal settlements have felt the debilitating sting of the furious grey weather.

In Stellenbosch, the slippery, icy snow has caused unbearable car accidents along Heelshoogte Pass, which is currently closed due to adverse weather conditions. A man on Facebook shared the unforgiving weather patterns throughout the Cape.

Intrusive Cape Town floods

On the other side of Cape Town, no ice was in sight but enormous floods. A family from Philippi was greeted by intrusive floods in their home as they got ready for the day. One family member, Yola Schalk, reached out to Briefly News to share her stressful day:

"Today was something I have never experienced before. One moment I was cleaning the next I was taking buckets of water out the house. This happened within minutes this morning 'cause our house is way into the ground and there is not enough sand in our yard to absorb the rain. It took two hours to drain the water but we finally got it out."

Waterfall’s Flow Redirected by Strong Winds

Briefly News also reported that the winter colds have been creeping in for a while now, and Cape Town has been battling strong winds and heavy rain. The past weekend has been wet, windy and cold, with thunderstorms that alarmed many.

Capetonians have been worried about how they will travel to work during the harsh and unforgiving weather. The strong winds have also overtaken a waterfall whose flow has been redirected.

