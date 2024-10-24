Magabeni residents in KwaZulu-Natal acted illegally and looted a truck that was transporting meat

The people were captured in a video taking the pork meat in a stationary truck in the middle of the road

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their disappointment in the situation

A video of people in Magabeni, KwaZulu-Natal looting a truck with meat has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sthash14, the truck is seen stationery in the middle of the road. It is not clear what happened to it or where the driver was. However, people are seen helping themselves to the meat that is inside.

The Magabeni residents carried the porks like nobody's business. People were amused by the acts which are illegal in many ways. The truck was supposed to deliver the meat somewhere. However, it ended up in an unfavourable situation. The reasons are unknown.

KZN residents loot pork truck

Netizens not pleased with KZN residents' act

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users expressing their disappointment. See the comments below:

@Yogi Makatinzwanani said:

"After that, they put the blame on Foreigners."

@MTHOBISI *SLWANE* GASA expressed:

"Imagine if it's your 1st day at work as a truck driver 😳😳."

@7 o'clock wrote:

"Doing what they do best 🤡."

@Siven Rooyan commented:

"As long as people are unemployed this will carry on for many years. thanks to our government."

@sydney_the_explora said:

"If it was Roll-on truck it would have passed free .."

@eddiestyles7 was unhappy:

"People are going to lose their jobs... Retrenchment is loading... Lawlessness in this country."

@Thulani_Scirocco was not pleased:

"I give up."

