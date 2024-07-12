Cape Town people were caught on camera looting a Simba Chips truck that was stationary

In a Twitter video uploaded by Yusuf Abramjee, the persons are seen coming from all directions to commit the act

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing their disappointment

Cape Town people looted a Simba truck daylight. Images: @simba_chips_official/ Instagram, @Ezra Bailey/ Getty Images

A video of people looting a Simba Chips truck in Cape Town has gone viral. The online users expressed their disappointment.

In a video shared by @Yusuf Abramjee, the truck is stationary and the people ran to it from every direction to take chips. According to Yusuf, the incident took place in Uitsig.

It is not clear whether the truck broke down and was stuck or what led the people to commit such an act. Many people online blamed poverty and inequality.

Cape Town peeps loot Simba Chips truck

Watch the Twitter video below:

Netizens express dismay over the situation

The online users reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment towards those engaged in such acts.

@Ori_RSA commented:

"See what poverty, crime and inequality do?"

@custy_kgadi expressed:

"Cape town us no longer a safe place trust me."

@nozi03 said:

"Imagine being arrested for a pack of chips...mxm these people ."

@goolammv was disappointed:

"Because no action is ever taken against people for doing this, these thugs will continue. Make an example of a few and this will immediately stop."

@LouisChanguion was not pleased:

"Barbaric behavior. It is a shameful act by a society that has lost all values and principles. It takes one narrow-minded individual with the wrong intention to start such unacceptable criminal behavior. SAPS should track down all identifiable on this video and prosecute them."

@HenryFrancisFy1 was unhappy:

"Very disappointing. All these looters should be arrested. This country has become lawless."

Suspect flees police custody

In another story, Briefly News reported about a suspect who escaped from a police van while the officers were distracted.

According to MDN News, the incident occurred in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. In the video, the police are parked on the street busy talking to an individual. While they were busy, a group of men came close to the van and one of them unlocked the back door resulting in the suspect's escape.

