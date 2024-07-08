A recording of a suspect escaping from the back of the South African Police Services van has gone viral

The gent was helped by an individual while the officers were talking to someone else

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A suspect fled the police van in Johannesburg. Images: @Marco Longari, @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a suspect escaping from a police van while the officers were distracted is making rounds on social media.

According to MDN News, the incident occurred in Ivory Park, Johannesburg. In the video, the police are parked on the street busy talking to an individual. The officers had a suspect at the back of the van.

While the South African Police Services (SAPS) members were busy with the individual, a group of men was seen next to the van. One of them opened the door for the suspect to escape - he did.

Suspect escapes at the back of police van

Watch the Twitter video below:

Netizens in disbelief over the suspect's escape

The online users reacted to the video, with many expressing their disappointment with the country's authorities.

@Melo_Malebo wondered:

"The way it opened easily makes me think it wasn’t locked to begin with. Could it be this was planned?"

@Tech_carly expressed:

"They should take fingerprints of the one who opened the door or probably use the video to identify the perpetrators who helped the suspect to escape."

@ndaba159 wrote:

"Lol Gauteng police get dribbled e Kase.. ."

@Am_Blujay_ commented:

"Probably the policeman was drunk too, that place is Sodom and Gomor."

@General_Sport7 laughed:

"This is a joke."

@juicystory_xciv said:

"That's crazy.. well it was gon' happen anyway."

Cop arrested for trying to steal Ford Ranger from SAPS pound

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Durban cop who got arrested for getting a tow truck to steal a Ford Ranger.

The tow truck was stopped by cops while transporting a Ford Ranger from the SAPS pound. The driver was asked why he was taking the vehicle since no cars are allowed to be released on weekends. he responded, saying that a police officer, who was also present at the pound, told him to come to fetch the car. When questioned about the truck driver's allegations, the on-duty cop declined to answer and was arrested on the spot.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News