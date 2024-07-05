Two members of the South African Police Service were victims of a robbery after suspects targeted them

The suspects allegedly robbed them of their guns and stole their cars, which they used to escape from the scene

South Africans roasted the police force, and many called it a joke, pointing out how easy it was for the suspects to escape

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Two cops were robbed of their vehicle in KZN. Image: Olympia De Maismont/AFP via Getty Images. Image is used for illustrations only.

Source: Getty Images

UMBUMBULU, KWAZULU-NATAL — Members of the South African Police Service were robbed of their vehicles. One of the suspects was later shot and killed.

SAPS officers robbed

According to @DasienThathiah, the incident occurred on 5 July in Umbumbulu in KwaZulu-Natal. The officers were robbed after they stopped a VW. The suspects allegedly shot at the officers and then fled with the officers' car and their own.

A private security noticed the police car and tried to help them as they thought they were pursuing a suspect. However, the suspects shot at them and wounded one security officer. The cops then gave chase, and one of the suspects crashed the car. A suspect who was reportedly hiding in the field in the area was shot and fatally wounded. View the tweet here:

South Africans react to the robbery

Netizens had mixed feelings about the incident.

Tebogo Koma said:

"SAPS is just a circus just like the whole traffic departments including the JMPD and TMPD."

Lassy Laden said:

"Does this prove that private security companies and officials are more effective than SAPS?"

Mlando said:

"What kind of police get robbed after stopping a car?"

KwaKhangelaAmankengane said:

"Poor police training. Robbers in SA have the audacity to walk into a police station and rob the police."

Pieda said:

"When police officers stop a suspicious vehicle, they need to keep a distance and order the occupants of the vehicle to get out of the vehicle before approaching them."

SAPS officer shot dead during failed robbery in North West

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an officer stationed in the North West was killed during a failed robbery.

The off-duty officer was on his way from the shops when two suspects tried to rob him. He attempted to disarm one of them, and in the ensuing scuffle, the suspect allegedly shot him, and they fled.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News