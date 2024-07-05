The Special Task Force (STF) rescued a kidnapped Portuguese business owner from his abductors in Soweto

The specialised unit led an intelligence-driven operation to rescue the business owner held captive at the Nancefield Hostel

During the operation, police arrested five men, who are expected to appear in court on kidnapping charges

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Special Task Force (STF) operatives freed a kidnapped Portuguese businessman in Soweto on 4 July. Image: Laird Forbes

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Police in Gauteng on Thursday freed a Portuguese businessman held captive since last week at the Nancefield hostel in Soweto, Johannesburg.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) Special Task Force (STF) led an operation to recover the owner of a Waltloo Meat & Chicken business chain in Johannesburg.

Police free kidnapped Portuguese businessman

During the intelligence-driven takedown, the tactical unit arrested five men linked to his abduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told Briefly News the business owner was abducted outside his premises in South Gate last week.

Mathe said the motive for the crime was kidnapping for ransom.

"However, no payment was made due to police acting swiftly. Once the matter came to law enforcement's attention, SAPS assembled a team which worked around the clock to find the victim alive," she said.

"On Thursday afternoon, [4 July], police executed a takedown and arrested two men suspected of being the getaway vehicle drivers [used in the abduction]."

Mathe said no further arrests were made until the STF returned to the hostel at about 22:30 to rescue the victim.

"[Operatives] descended on the Nancefield hostel and found the businessman tied up and guarded.

"They arrested a third suspect before further information led to a house in [the Soweto suburb of ] White City, where they found and arrested a further two suspects [making it a total of five]."

She said the victim's bank cards and wallets were in their possession.

In a separate incident earlier this week, police rescued a business owner, also Portuguese, from another house in Soweto.

He had been [similarly] kidnapped outside his business premises in Florida, Roodepoort, on 24 June.

More than 54 kidnappers operating in Gauteng, North-West, Mpumalanga and the Free State have been arrested over six months.

Mathe said the police identified the crime trend as far back as 2017.

"We're dealing with two types of kidnappings. On the one hand, those involving common law crimes such as murder, hijacking, rape, et cetera," she said.

"Then we have the kidnapping for ransom demands for large sums of money, in dollars or bitcoin, largely targeting wealthy businessmen.

"And then we have the [less popular] copy-cat kidnappings that will hijack or kidnap their victim, make withdrawals from ATMs and thereafter release you."

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon on kidnapping charges.

Police rescue victims abducted near Hazyview school

In earlier news, Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police rescued two people hijacked and abducted in Nyongane near Hazyview.

It is alleged that the victims were nabbed outside a school in the area after attending a meeting on 1 May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News