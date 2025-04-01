Fikile Mbalula has warned that the Government of National Unity (GNU) could be reconfigured, depending on the actions of members

The African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General (SG) stated that all partners within the GNU needed to display maturity

Mbalula’s comments were in relation to the Democratic Alliance, who have rejected the ANC’s proposals in the budget speech

GAUTENG – The maturity of all partners within the Government of National Unity (GNU) is vitally important.

That’s according to African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General (SG) Fikile Mbalula, who warned of a possible shake up of the GNU.

Mbalula stated on Tuesday, 1 April 2025, that the party could reconfigure the GNU without the Democratic Alliance (DA). The SG said this was possible if the party continued to hamper budget negotiations in Parliament.

Mbalula warns that GNU could be reconfigured

Speaking to the media following the party’s National Executive Committee meeting, which was held over the weekend in Johannesburg, Mbalula said that if parties were in it for political scoring, there may be a situation where the GNU has to be reconfigured.

“The ANC is committed to the GNU with all its partners, but the maturity of partners is very important,” Mbalula said.

The GNU is made up of the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Good Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC), Freedom Front Plus (VF Plus), United Democratic Movement (UDM), Al Jama-ah and Rise Mzansi.

Tensions rise between ANC and DA

Tensions between the ANC and DA have been well documented, as John Steenhuisen’s party has rejected the budget on two occasions. The party first objected to the proposed 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase and then stated that it would not support the reworked 1% increase over two years.

The objections did not sit well with ANC members, with Mbalula previously criticising their GNU partners, saying they weren’t objecting to it because they cared about the citizens.

The DA has also been very critical of the ANC, saying that it would not support the budget as long as there was a VAT hike proposed.

With the two biggest parties in the GNU failing to see eye-to-eye, the ANC has had to talk to other parties in order to get the budget speech approved.

Source: Briefly News