Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana responded to the Democratic Alliane's claims that the party gave proposals to him about the budget speech

He responded to DA MPs when he appeared before Parliament's finance committees after tabling the budget speech

He said the party sent a letter to President Cyril Ramphosa and denied that they sent him proposals

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Enoch Godongwana denied receiving proposals from the DA. Image: GCIS

Source: Original

WESTERN CAPE — The Minister of finance, enoch Godongwana, denied that the Democratyic Alliance (DA) submitted proposals for the budget speech. He spoke in Parliament on 14 March 2025 after he tabled the budget speech on 12 March.

What did Godongwana say?

According to SABC News, Godongwana appeared before the joint meeting of finance committees to discuss the budget speech after he tabled it a few days ago. Godongwana's speech was initially postponed in February to 12 March after members of the Government of National Unity rejected the proposed Value-Added-Tax increase. Nontheless, Godongwana proposed a 0.5% VAT increase.

DA Members of Parliament accused him of not heeding budgetproposals that the party sent to him. Godongwana replied that he has not received a proposal from the party. He said he was aware that the DA sent President Cyril Ramaphosa a letter. He emphasized that he has not heard any proposal from the party.

What did he say about the VAT increase?

Godongwana also defended the VAT increase he proposed. He said VAT would go up by 0.5% sfgter initially proposing a 2% VAT increase. He said that the VATincrease would assist improve social services for the poor. This is despite overwhelming rejection and outrage from the public about the VAT increase.

What you need to know about the budget speech

Enoch Godongwana announced that the government will boost social grants by R284.7 billion, allocating R130 to pensioners' grants

Wirs Economist Dr Kenneth Creamer spoke to Briefly News about the economic impact the GNU's disagreements over the budget will have

The African National Congress's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, said the party was in discussions with other parties for the budget to be approved

Enoch Godongwana responded to the DA. Image: GCIS

Source: Original

South Africans weigh in

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook page weighed in and shared their opinions.

Tony Davis asked:

"Why pick on the DA? None of the other key parties support it either. As the other main party of the GNU, you canm't simply expect the DA to roll over and suk up eachtime the ANC makes declarations and demands."

Adrian Nagappen said:

"They feel no remorse for their selfish actions. No VAT increase period. Let the poor suffer in South Africa as long as their pockets and stomachs get bigger."

Codnell Makaringe said:

"Trying so hard to discredit the DA."

Dylan Stevens said:

"This minister is a puppet and has no clue about the poor man's battles."

Gordon McCreedy said:

"Lowoeinrg the taxes is to reduce members of Parliament to reduce the debt."

MK Party to protest against VAT increase

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the MK Party called on members of the Progressive Caucus to support them in a peaceful protest against the VAT increase. The party announced their plans after Godbongwana tabled the budget speech.

The official opposition invited the other parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters, the African Transformation Movement and the United Africans Transformation, to march with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News