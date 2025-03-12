Enoch Godongwana delivered the 2025 Budget Speech on 12 March to the National Assembly in Cape Town

The Minister of Finance announced that R284.7 billion would be allocated to social grants in 2025/26

The allocation means that social grants will see an increase this year, more than last year's increase

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that social grants will increase, with pensioners set to receive R130 more. Image: Parichat Chaichakkham/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent ten years working for a local newspaper before transitioning to online journalism

WESTERN CAPE - The Minister of Finance has finally delivered the 2025 Budget Speech to the National Assembly at the Parliament Dome in Cape Town.

Enoch Godongwana delivered the budget, announcing that there would be an increase for social grant recipients.

Grants to increase during 2025/26

Address the topic of social grants, the minister announced that R284.7 billion was allocated to grants in 2025/26.

This means that the Old Age grant will be increased by R130 to R2315. Disability grants will experience the same increase in April. The Child Support Grant will go up by R30 to R560 per month while the Foster Care grant will increase by R70.

An increase from last year’s budget

The R130 increase for the Old Age and Disability grants is higher than what was increased last year.

In 2024, the increase for the was only R100. Foster Care went up by R50 last year, while Child Support only went up by R20.

Source: Briefly News