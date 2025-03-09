Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana considered cutting the SRD Grant to avoid further tax hikes. Image: Misha Jordaan

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

WESTERN CAPE – Cabinet can’t seem to agree on what the 2025 Budget Speech should consist of, but the Democratic Alliance (DA) has ideas.

https://briefly.co.za/politics/210284-budget-speech-postponed-12-march-gnu-agreement/

The party presented its budget proposals on Tuesday, 25 February 2025, calling for zero tax increases.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The DA’s proposals come a day after cabinet failed to agree on a reworked budget, the second time it has been rejected by cabinet within a week. The new date for the budget speech is 12 March.

DA calls for no tax increase

While unveiling its proposals at a special media briefing, the party said a tax increase of any kind would not happen under its watch. During the media briefing, the DA presented a six-point plan, which included no corporate or personal tax increases and cutting waste.

DA finance spokesperson Mark Burke broke down each point, nothing that number four brought with it a chance to reprioritise R58 billion.

“We need a three-month emergency spending review which must be undertaken to identify wasteful and failing programmes. This will allow the reallocation of funds to essential public services such as health care, policing and education,” he noted.

Cabinet rejects Enoch Godongwana's revised budget

The party’s plans come after cabinet rejected Enoch Godongwana's reworked budget speech. The Finance Minister presented an alternative budget, one without the 2% Value Added Tax (VAT) hike at a special meeting on Monday, 24 February 2024. The meeting reportedly lasted over six hours as cabinet members couldn’t agree on the contents. While the new budget didn’t have the 2% VAT hike in it, it did reportedly cut down on other planned increases. This includes money towards the recruitment of 11,000 teachers, as well as cutting funding towards prison warders, a wage increase, and the Department of Defence.

What you need to know about the budget speech

Julius Malema claimed that the government had collapsed after the budget speech was postponed

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni claimed that African National Congress members objected to the VAT hike first

President Cyril Ramaphosa has broken his silence after the 2025 Budget Speech was officially postponed

Moeletsi Mbeki weighed in on the 2% VAT hike claiming that the ANC no longer cared about the poor

Ramaphosa says budget speech postponement not a crisis

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana.

Ramaphosa defended the minister after the budget speech failed to go ahead on 19 February 2025.

The minister and government received criticism for a proposed 2% Value-Added Tax (VAT) increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News