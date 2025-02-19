Khumbudzo Ntshavheni claimed that African National Congress (ANC) members objected to the VAT hike first

The budget speech was postponed after not all Government of National Unity (GNU) parties agreed on all aspects of it

South Africans didn't believe Ntshavheni's statement, asking why ANC members would go against an ANC minister

South Africans don't believe Khumbudzo Ntshavheni's claims that ANC members rejected the proposed VAT hike first. Image: Tim Robberts/ Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

WESTERN CAPE: The African National Congress (ANC) members were the first to object to plans for a 2%-point hike on Value Added Tax (VAT) in this year’s budget speech.

That’s according to Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who dismissed reports that it was the Democratic Alliance (DA) who first raised objections to the proposed hike.

The 2025 budget speech, scheduled for 19 February 2025, was postponed to 12 March after not all parties within the Government of National Unity agreed on all aspects of it.

Ntshavheni claims ANC members objected first

Speaking after the postponement on 19 February, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that his party could not support a VAT increase, one of the reasons why the budget was eventually not tabled.

DA leader John Steenhuisen explained that his party was against the proposed VAT hike which resulted in the speech being postponed. Image: ER Lombard

Source: Getty Images

During a press conference after the postponement, Ntshavheni rejected the notion that it was the DA who was against the increase, saying that several ANC ministers spoke out first.

“In cabinet, we have a sitting order, so the older ministers sit in front. So when people are raising hands, it means it will be ANC ministers who will speak first and the focus of the discussion is not about party politics,” she said.

South Africans don’t believe Ntshavheni

Social media users were in disbelief that ANC members would oppose the increase, with many calling out Ntshavheni for lying.

@disengaged1984 said:

“If the ANC ministers objected, they had plenty of time to object. GNU partners were only given the proposed budget two hours before the budget speech. Don't believe this tale they are now trying to spin.”

@dramadelinquent added:

“Funniest joke I’ve heard all year.”

@sportowls asked:

“Hahahaha. How stupid do you think South Africans are?”

@Ronald35168897 said:

“The Minister of Finance is an ANC minister. How can ANC ministers object to an ANC decision? The last VAT increase was a decision taken by the ANC. The ANC is a Trojan horse for South Africa. ANC lies and ANC loots.”

@Stranix12 questioned:

“From which political party does the minister come from? So, if the ANC rejected this, where does he get the nerve to propose such? Doesn't he account for the very same NEC that those ANC ministers come from? This is a circus straight.”

@Kgapolad said:

“Lies. If it wasn’t for the DA, we would be in trouble.”

@Moyabo11 stated:

“But then it means there are problems within the ANC because who mandated the minister to suggest that increase.”

@punk085 sarcastically noted:

“The ANC ministers objected to the ANC’s suggested VAT hike. Awesome.”

@Sakhile_Azania asked:

“If the ANC ministers objected, then which party minister proposed this thing?

@gengezi added:

“Haibo minister. No, try another line. That does not make sense. It's your government and your minister that presented the VAT increase.”

Budget speech postponed to 12 March 2025

Briefly News reported that the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana postponed the first GNU budget speech to 12 March.

The speech was postponed allegedly because an agreement between GNU parties could not be reached about certain aspects.

One of the reasons talks broke down was reportedly due to parties opposing a proposed 2% VAT hike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News